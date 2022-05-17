Ron Howard Thirteen Lives Pivots to MGM, Prime Video Hybrid Release

Ron HowardDrama torn from the headlines”thirteen livesTo August, with the film releasing globally on Amazon Prime video Soon after a limited theatrical release.

Produced and directed by Ron Howard, the film follows the 2018 rescue mission of a Thai soccer team and their coach who are trapped in a flooded underground cave system. The film’s cast is led by Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, and Joel Edgerton, with a screenplay by William Nicholson.

Previously dated 18 November 2022, MGM The film is now under the Amazon umbrella after the company closed its $8.5 billion acquisition of the landmark film studio in March. As such, the film will receive a limited theatrical release in early August before releasing on Prime Video weeks later as one of the company’s “summer support pillars.”

“When we saw Thirteen Lives, we were incredibly excited about what a world premiere could be, and what it could do for customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salk, head of Amazon Studios. diverse Exclusively about transformation. “It feels like the ultimate inspirational story of hope, determination, and victory.”

Salk noted the success of the global releases of films such as “Coming 2 America” ​​and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” last year. She adds, “We know how that resonance can look and feel, not just for us, but for the talent and everyone involved. It just felt like the perfect movie for that kind of strategy.”

The new release plan also points to an evolving Amazon strategy as the company outlines how to roll projects from its ever-growing movie slate. diverse I learned that two other MGM titles — director Billy Porter’s directorial debut “Anything’s Possible” and Julius Avery “Samaritan,” starring Sylvester Stallone — will also release with a revamped release plan, while the other films will still stick to their original theatrical plans.

“We don’t have a one-size-fits-all strategy on any of our content,” Salk shares about future release plans. “Whether it’s a TV series, a limited series, a movie, a live event, or a concert, because we’re more structured, we’re able to look at content through that lens. For us, the goal is, ‘What interest is this in this movie or series?’ , to resonate with as many people as possible?” And we always work backwards from there. There are a lot of choices for customers and we want to make sure we make that happen.”

Thirteen Lives tells the incredible true story of 12 boys from a local Thai soccer team and their coach, who get into Tham Luang Cave when an unexpected rainstorm trapped them in a room deep inside a mountain with no supplies or oxygen. The harrowing rescue mission, led by some of the most skilled and experienced professional divers in the world, saw all thirteen people rescued.

The revamped release strategy came down to several factors. First, the story’s international appeal noted the film’s potential for a successful global launch to the company’s 200 million customer base. Also, after Amazon acquired movies like “Coming 2 America,” “The Tomorrow War,” and “Without Regrets” (all from Paramount Pictures), as well as “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as after Launching films such as “Cinderella” and “Hotel Transylvania 4,” the studio gained insight into how best to reach audiences.

“Customers have spoken and we are definitely listening to them, so now we are making that happen for viewers all over the world, who are longing for these films, to be able to see them the way they want – in their own homes plus give they have a chance to see them in theaters,” says Salk, Specifically adding to Thirteen Lives, “We want audiences to have the opportunity to see and experience all of its cinematic glory in theater, so we’re going to move heaven and earth to make sure we get that opportunity for as many people as possible.”

In making these decisions, Amazon aims to maintain an “artist-friendly” approach, working alongside talent and filmmakers – in this case, Howard and “Thirteen Lives” producers Brian Grazer, Karen Linder, Gabrielle Tana and PJ van Sandwijk – to determine the best strategy going forward.

“Whether it’s acquisitions or local movies or series, we take the partnership very seriously,” Salk says, noting the committed relationships the studio has formed with some of those movie stars, like Eddie Murphy and Michael B. Jordan, much like the long-term agreement that She is signed with Riz Ahmed, who starred in the Amazon takeover “Sound of Metal”. “We work hard to earn the trust of our creative partners, and give them the confidence to know, by looking at what we’ve already done, and what we plan to do specifically so that their work can make it really resonate.”

Additionally, by maintaining the eligible theatrical release, Amazon confirms the film’s status as an early contender for the season awards.

“We are trying to continue the legacy of ‘Manchester by the Sea’, ‘The Big Sick’ and ‘Being the Ricardos’ [to] Keep the high-quality tape going, while presenting the film to as many people as possible,” Salk asserts. “We think this film can do both.”