Rory McIlroy casts a shadow on Greg Norman after his latest win: ‘One more than another’

Choose Rory McIlroy Until his 21st victory on the PGA Tour on Sunday by winning the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy finished winning 8-under 62 to defeat Justin Thomas and Tony Fino. It is the second time in a row that he has won the event. He won it in 2019 and the tournament was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy’s victory came in a loss From the controversy surrounding the defection of PGA Tour players from LIV Golf. As one of the faces of the PGA Tour, McIlroy’s win made a huge statement and cast a shadow over LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman.

Norman told the Washington Post that McIlroy had been “brainwashed” by the PGA Tour. McIlroy responded by winning at St. George’s, surpassing Norman on the all-time PGA Tour winners list.

“This is a day I will remember for a long time,” he said shortly after the victory. “The Twenty-One PGA Tour wins more than anyone else.”

“I had extra motivation for what’s going on across the pond. The guy leading that tour had 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was attached to him and wanted to get ahead of him. And I did. So, that was really cool for me, just a slight feeling of pride in that guy,” Follow up on the post-tour press conference.

McIlroy finished the weekend with 19 under par.

“I feel like winning the PGA Tour is getting tougher and tougher. Just look at the two guys I played with today. I came out with a difference and had to shoot eight less to get the job done. The depth of talent on this tour is really impressive,” McIlroy said. And us facing people like JT and Tony and coming out on top, that’s something you feel good about.”

McIlroy’s sights will now be set for the US Open, with some LIV . golf participants group to play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.