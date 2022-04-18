Rosalía announces the Motomami World Tour

Rosalia She announced the Motomami World Tour, which will include North and South America and Europe, starting in July in her native Spain. Check out the dates below.

Rosalia released MotomamiFollow-up to 2018 Money Quirr, Last month. I have released videos ofhentai“Teriyaki chicken“Sauko,” And “candies‘, and made it Saturday Night Live debut in March.

Rosalia: Motomami World Tour

Rosalia:

07-06 Almería, Spain – Recento Friel de Almería

07-09 Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium

07-12 Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros

07-14 Malaga, Spain – Marinostrom

07-16 Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur

07-19 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

07-20 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

07-23 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-24 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-27 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Center BEC

07-29 A Coruña, Spain – Coliseo

08-01 Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

08-14 Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

08-17 Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

08-19 Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

08-22 Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil

08-25 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

08-28 Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

08-31 Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

09-03 La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos de Chavon Amphitheater

09-09 San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo

09-15 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09-18 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09-19 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09-23 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser stage

09-26 Washington DC – National Anthem

09-28 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10-02 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air مسرح

10-04 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Hall

10-07 Englewood, CA – YouTube Theater

10-08 Englewood, CA – YouTube Theater

10-12 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10-14 Irving, TX – The stand at the Toyota Music Factory

10-17 Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

10-22 Miami, Florida – 3rd Score Festival

11-25 Porto, Portugal – Pavelhao Rosa Motta

11-27 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

12-01 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

12-04 Berlin, Germany – Velodrome

12-07 Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric . Hall

12-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Avas Live

12-12 Brussels, Belgium – National Forest

12-15 London, England – The O2

12-18 Paris, France – Accor Arena