April 18, 2022

Rosalía announces the Motomami World Tour

April 18, 2022

Rosalia She announced the Motomami World Tour, which will include North and South America and Europe, starting in July in her native Spain. Check out the dates below.

Rosalia released MotomamiFollow-up to 2018 Money Quirr, Last month. I have released videos ofhentaiTeriyaki chickenSauko,” And “candies‘, and made it Saturday Night Live debut in March.

Rosalia: Motomami World Tour

Rosalia:

07-06 Almería, Spain – Recento Friel de Almería
07-09 Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium
07-12 Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
07-14 Malaga, Spain – Marinostrom
07-16 Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
07-19 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
07-20 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
07-23 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07-24 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07-27 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Center BEC
07-29 A Coruña, Spain – Coliseo
08-01 Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
08-14 Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
08-17 Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
08-19 Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
08-22 Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil
08-25 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
08-28 Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
08-31 Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
09-03 La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos de Chavon Amphitheater
09-09 San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo
09-15 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09-18 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
09-19 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
09-23 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser stage
09-26 Washington DC – National Anthem
09-28 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10-02 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air مسرح
10-04 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Hall
10-07 Englewood, CA – YouTube Theater
10-08 Englewood, CA – YouTube Theater
10-12 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10-14 Irving, TX – The stand at the Toyota Music Factory
10-17 Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
10-22 Miami, Florida – 3rd Score Festival
11-25 Porto, Portugal – Pavelhao Rosa Motta
11-27 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
12-01 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
12-04 Berlin, Germany – Velodrome
12-07 Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric . Hall
12-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Avas Live
12-12 Brussels, Belgium – National Forest
12-15 London, England – The O2
12-18 Paris, France – Accor Arena

See also  2022 Grammy Winners: The Complete List

