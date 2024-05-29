Royal News – Live: Kate Middleton “turns a corner” on cancer treatment with the removal of Harry’s letter defending Meghan

RELATED: Prince William and Prince George presented with the Manchester United FA Cup trophy

Following reports that the Princess of Wales has been “off” with her family in recent days as she continues her course of preventive chemotherapy, some speculation has turned to when Kate will return to official engagements.

Although some conflicting reports suggest Kate may return as early as the fall and late in the new year, palace and royal insiders have been keen to stress that no official return date has been planned.

However, according to Vanity gallerythe property has “recently gotten over” her treatment and is feeling much better.

“It has been a huge relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing much better,” the post stated. “It was, of course, a very difficult and worrying time. Everyone rallied around her: William, her parents, her sister and brother.

While Kate was understood to be the driving force behind last week’s historic early years project, it is understood Kate is in no rush to return to work, and remains focused on her recovery.

