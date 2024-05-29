Royal News – Live: Kate Middleton “turns a corner” on cancer treatment with the removal of Harry’s letter defending Meghan

Following reports that the Princess of Wales has been “off” with her family in recent days as she continues her course of preventive chemotherapy, some speculation has turned to when Kate will return to official engagements.
Although some conflicting reports suggest Kate may return as early as the fall and late in the new year, palace and royal insiders have been keen to stress that no official return date has been planned.
However, according to Vanity gallerythe property has “recently gotten over” her treatment and is feeling much better.
“It has been a huge relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing much better,” the post stated. “It was, of course, a very difficult and worrying time. Everyone rallied around her: William, her parents, her sister and brother.
While Kate was understood to be the driving force behind last week’s historic early years project, it is understood Kate is in no rush to return to work, and remains focused on her recovery.
Meanwhile, the royal family’s official website no longer includes a statement Prince Harry issued in 2016 in defense of his then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle. Harry, through his press secretary, accused the media of turning his relationship into a public spectacle.
The Royal Family removes Harry and Meghan’s statement from its website
The Royal Family has removed a historical statement confirming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship from its website.
A statement issued by Prince Harry’s spokesman in 2016 confirmed that the couple were together and called for an end to the “spate of abuse and harassment” that Meghan was facing.
She cited “racist undertones in comment articles” and “overt sexism and racism in social media trolls and online article comments.”
King Charles paid tribute to the drama school’s visit
King Charles was praised for his patronage of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in central London today.
He was announced as the new patron of the prestigious school last week, taking over the role previously held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth.
David Harewood, president of RADA, said: “I think drama is taking a back seat to the school curriculum at the moment, which is really sad to see, so [a] I think a reigning monarch, who is a champion of the arts, in favor of the arts, and supporting the arts, is really exciting.
Charles and Camilla in their first engagement since the general election was announced
Buckingham Palace announced that the royal family would postpone any engagements that “may appear to distract or divert attention from the election campaign.”
When Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the July election last week, the King and Prince William canceled all their engagements.
Camilla remembers a “fantastic” night at the theater while visiting drama school
Camilla made the revelation during a visit to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in central London today alongside King Charles.
While there, she spoke to student Daniel Mays about his role in the musical Guys and dolls She said she watched it with her family at the Bridge Theater in London.
“It was amazing,” she said.
The actor was pleased with the compliment and admitted that he remembers the Queen’s visit.
“She left about three months ago, and at the end of my career she came with all her grandchildren,” he said. “We were only told on the day there would be an important royal visit, so we were wondering who it would be.
“It’s an immersive production and we were wondering whether she would sit in her seat or stand.
“It’s the longest and most stressful thing I’ve ever been involved in – but it’s a great time.”
The King and Queen visit a prestigious drama school in London
The royal couple met staff, students and alumni, and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they watched a snippet of the current production.
Queen Camilla encourages Britons to participate in the “Big Lunch”
The event, which aims to create a sense of community, reduce loneliness and raise money for charity, will see people across the country coming together with their neighbors to eat and socialize.
In a statement issued ahead of the event, the Queen said: “As a proud patron of the Grand Lunch, I send my warmest well wishes to the millions of people across the country who will be joining their neighbors on picnics and street parties this year.” Weekend getaway, sharing food, friendship and fun.
“I very much hope you all have a great time!”
It is “unclear” whether the Princess of Wales will attend Trooping the Colour
This news comes amid the army’s confirmation that the official parade for the King’s Birthday will continue despite the upcoming general elections.
This event is famous for the appearance of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, at which Kate was present in 2023.
According to recent reports, she has “passed a difficult stage” in her cancer treatment, but is expected to remain out of the public eye for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, the royal, who also has cancer, returned to work last month and carried out a range of engagements despite reports of a reduced summer schedule.
The color band rehearsal will take place on Thursday
Following news that the official King’s Birthday show, Trooping the Colour, will go ahead, a dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday.
The rehearsal will not be without an audience, and about a thousand spectators are expected to watch so that all the soldiers and horses have the opportunity to perform before the event on June 15.
Kate Middleton has ‘turned the corner’ on cancer treatment
Trooping the Color to move forward despite the general election
Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that all engagements “that may appear to distract or divert attention from the election campaign” will be postponed.
However, events were reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and Trooping the Color was expected to continue moving forward.
