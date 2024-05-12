Royal News – Live: King Charles “offered Harry to stay at the royal residence,” but the prince “rejected the offer.”

The King is hosting a garden party with senior royals while Prince Harry misses the reunion

King Charles reportedly agreed to Harry’s request to stay at a royal residence during his trip to the UK last week, but the prince decided to stay in a hotel instead.

Charles’ friends also poured cold water on suggestions that the king had not found time to meet his son during his short stay.

“It’s all very sad,” a friend said. Sunday times. “Although the King is understandably nervous about meeting Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all these visits, he has of course agreed to see his son at the most vulnerable moments of his illness.” [in February]And in a very short time.

“While he was barely rolling out the red carpet the moment this Invictus Journey was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the thought of him refusing to find space in his diary…well, let’s just say memories might be different again.”