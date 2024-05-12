Royal News – Live: King Charles “offered Harry to stay at the royal residence,” but the prince “rejected the offer.”

King Charles reportedly agreed to Harry’s request to stay at a royal residence during his trip to the UK last week, but the prince decided to stay in a hotel instead.
Charles’ friends also poured cold water on suggestions that the king had not found time to meet his son during his short stay.
“It’s all very sad,” a friend said. Sunday times. “Although the King is understandably nervous about meeting Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all these visits, he has of course agreed to see his son at the most vulnerable moments of his illness.” [in February]And in a very short time.
“While he was barely rolling out the red carpet the moment this Invictus Journey was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the thought of him refusing to find space in his diary…well, let’s just say memories might be different again.”
In pictures: Harry and Meghan visit the state governor’s residence in Lagos
More photos of Harry and Meghan’s visit to Lagos, Nigeria are now available.
The Sussexes landed in Lagos earlier and were welcomed with a traditional dance as they got off the plane.
They have since met with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 14:08
ICYMI: Prince Harry urges kids to ‘break away’ from mental health stigma during Nigeria trip
Prince Harry urges children to ‘unlearn’ mental health stigma during Nigeria trip
Prince Harry urged children to “break away” from the stigma around mental health when his wife Meghan joined him on a visit to a school in Nigeria. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their three-day trip on Friday, May 10, after arriving in the West African country at the invitation of the Chief of the Defense Staff. Earlier this week, Harry returned briefly to the UK as he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – but he did not see King Charles. Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria for a whirlwind tour to promote the Games in Africa – and are expected to meet injured soldiers, attend sporting events and an evening gala after their school visit.
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 13:53
More organizations are able to claim the official image of the King
Hospitals, Coastguard Operations Centres, duty stations, universities, Church of England churches and other public institutions can now apply for a free official portrait of the Monarch.
They will be able to claim the free framed photo from 5 June to mid-August as the King’s Official Portrait Scheme is expanded to include more public institutions.
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 13:28
iSemi | Archbishop of Canterbury breaks silence on rift between royal family: ‘We must not judge them’
Archbishop of Canterbury breaks silence on royal row: ‘We must not judge them’
The Archbishop of Canterbury has broken his silence on the row between the royal family as he urged: “We must not judge them.” Instead, Justin Welby said King Charles, the Princess of Wales and other family members “should be prayed for” as the king and Kate continue their cancer treatment. During an interview on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, May 9, the Archbishop refused to dismiss private conversations he has had with the royal family, insisting they are “human beings.”
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 13:00
Camilla grants the first round of royal warrants to companies including Fortnum & Mason
Buckingham Palace has announced that Fortnum & Mason, the luxury department store, is among the first establishments to receive a Royal Warrant from the Queen.
Camilla appointed seven holders of Royal Warrants who were also decorated by the King.
They include the Cornwall-based sparkling wine producer and Shane Connolly, the florist for the couple’s 2005 wedding and coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Businesses holding a Royal Warrant, which is granted for up to five years, are recognized for providing goods or services to the Monarchy, and are permitted to use the associated Royal Coat of Arms on packaging, as part of advertising or on stationery.
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 12:30
Harry and Meghan were welcomed with traditional dancing upon their arrival in Lagos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Lagos on the final day of their tour of Nigeria.
The Sussex couple were welcomed with a traditional dance as they got off the plane.
The couple watched the show from the red carpet and were seen applauding.
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 11:57
WATCH: Meghan reveals ‘exciting’ family discovery as she encourages women to empower each other
Meghan makes ‘exciting’ family discovery during Nigerian speech
The Duchess of Sussex has spoken candidly about discovering she is partly Nigerian through a genealogy test. Meghan met with women in the West African country on Saturday (May 11) and acknowledged Nigeria as “my country” during a speech. She said: “When I finished the genealogy and found out about my heritage, the first thing I did was obviously call my mum because I wanted to know if she had any awareness of it, and I think she is African American and part of it is really not knowing a lot about your lineage and your background and where you come from.” Specifically and it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means.
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 10:59
ICYMI: Meghan Markle reveals emotional exchange with daughter Lilibet: ‘I held on to those words’
Meghan Markle has spoken about a poignant conversation she recently had with Princess Lilibet on the first day of her tour of Nigeria.
The pair arrived in the country to a warm welcome this morning (May 10) to begin a three-day tour as private citizens to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 10:08
The Sussexes visit a charity working with the Invictus Games
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited a charity working with the Invictus Games.
The Sussexes attended a Nigeria Unconquered event on Saturday – the second day of their three-day trip to Africa.
The Duke also attended an event at the Armed Forces Complex in Abuja.
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 08:55
Harry tries to shed his royal skin, but he is a man who cannot escape his past
The sight of Harry flying but unable to see his father will sadden many. But embarking on a “little royal tour” of Nigeria won’t help address family rifts that seem as raw as ever, he says Tessa Dunlop.
Read Tessa’s full article here:
Matt MathersMay 12, 2024 at 08:35
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Maya Rudolph is the ultimate “mom” in SNL’s opening monologue
Lou Roach says the “Big Five” designers initially refused to dress Zendaya
Joost Klein: The Dutch contestant has been disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest