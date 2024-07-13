July 14, 2024

Royal to attend Wimbledon men’s final

Roxanne Bacchus July 13, 2024

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate, Princess of Wales, will attend the Wimbledon men’s tennis final on Sunday, a month after she returned to public view amid ongoing cancer treatment.

Princess Kate, 42, has been in the royal box for many years with Prince William.

Her appearance will mark Kate’s second public engagement since revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. On June 15, she attended Color wrap An annual military ceremony in London marks the official birthday of King Charles III, who also announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

She was joined by Prince William and their three children, George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, who have also been largely out of the public eye in recent months.

In an update last month, Kate said she was making good progress with her treatment but it was still “ongoing and will continue for several more months”.

“I’m making good progress, but as anyone who’s been through chemo knows, there are good days and bad days,” she said. “On those bad days you feel weak and tired and you have to let your body rest. But on the good days, when you feel strong, you want to make the most of your sense of well-being.”

