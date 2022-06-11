Royce Lewis has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL again, to undergo end-of-season surgery

Twins announced to reporters, including Do Hyung Park from MLB.comwhich – which Royce Lewis He has a partial rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the same ligament he surgically repaired last year, which will require further surgery. The estimated recovery time is 12 months.

This comes as hard news for both Lewis and the team, as the youngster actually went through this whole process a year ago. In February last year, Lewis underwent the procedure for the first time, which wiped out the entire 2021 season. This year, he managed to end his long journey back to health and showed tremendous promise during the first few months of the season.

with Carlos Correa Wasting some time this year, Lewis managed to make his major league debut. Although he was selected upon Korea’s return, he eventually came back with the goal of being a super player of sorts, without letting Korea’s presence prevent him from joining the squad. Such a plan worked because Lewis was doing incredibly well in the year. In 12 MLB games, he made .300/.317/.550 for 148 wRC+, while also cutting .313/.405/.534 in Triple-A for wRC+ from 151.

Unfortunately, on the same day he was called up, he left the game with a bone bruise in his right knee, which will now end his season. Unlike recovering from surgery last year, Lewis will be on a major league hit list, giving him MLB salary and service time. Since he was in the palace for the first month of the season and then another term when he was chosen in May, he would not be able to earn a full year of service. He will still have a chance of earning Super Two status and qualifying for refereeing after the 2024 season, although future optional assignments could change that trajectory as well. For his part, Lewis seems to remain positive about the whole situation, say bless He is not afraid of surgery because he has been through it before.

As for the twins, they would now be without one of their most exciting young players, who was able to cover a short position for Carlos Correa but was also spending time at third base and on the field in order to join the squad when Correa was healthy. . Correa’s contract gives him the ability to withdraw from his contract at the end of this year, something he is expected to do. Many considered Lewis to be the heir apparent to the shortstop, with his fondling in other positions only a temporary measure for this season. Now the club is likely to enter winter with less certainty about its short-term position next year, with neither Correa nor Lewis likely to take over when the opening day 2023 kicks off.