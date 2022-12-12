RTL Today – Charred levels, burnt trees…: Sad images after the fire at the Christmas market

December 12, 2022

The Christmas market set up at Place de la Constitution will be closed until further notice. Question: Fire affecting multiple stands.

The fire broke out in the square where you can enjoy “Gelle Frä” from Saturday to Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Many stands and trees were gutted in the fire.

“Many colleagues have been affected.” Kugener confirmed the restaurant in a message posted on social networks. Fortunately, “The worst“Could have been avoided. In fact, according to the emergency report, No injuries were reported in the fire.

Good news considering the damage caused by the flames. In fact, according to our information, three rooms “Completely destroyed“There was another”hit“.

We will work together to reopen as soon as possible“The Kugener restaurant writes on Facebook, suggesting the possibility of reopening in the short term.

For its part, Luxembourg City announced that the Christmas market located on the Place de la Constitution on Sunday morning will be closed until further notice. “All other markets will remain open as per regular hours“, referring to VDL.

Firefighters from Luxembourg and Hesperrange were called to the scene of the blaze last night. This morning, some firefighters and police were still at the scene. The mayor also made the trip.

