RTL Today – Shooting in Niederkorn: A couple was shot dead in the middle of the street, and their 74-year-old neighbor was arrested.

A shooting erupted in Niederkorn at 10 a.m. Monday and two people were killed in the middle of the street: a 54-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. The alleged shooter, a 74-year-old man, was arrested by a large contingent of police. “We’ve never seen it,” testifies one local resident.

The scenes were full of sound rue des Trevires At Niederkorn in the town of Differdange around 10 o’clock this Monday morning. Two people were seriously injured and diedPolice confirmed RTL, An hour after the fact. this’A 62-year-old woman of Her husband of 54 yearsWe are told by the Luxembourg Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting has put the entire neighborhood on alert (there’s a daycare nearby). Riddle for now.

The alleged shooter, 74, was arrested by police from his home.He was arrested on the warrant of the Public Prosecutor’s OfficeHe will be arraigned before a trial judge on Tuesday morning.

Following the shooting, A Armed police have been deployed in large numbers In the streets along Niederkorn, far from the French border. The entire neighborhood was under security for part of the morning. Gun-toting police blocked off several streets in the residential area.

The investigating judge and a representative of the Luxembourg Public Prosecutor’s Office also visited the scene.

Residents were asked to remain in their homes. Even the firemen reached the crime scene only late.

“He drew a gun”

Around 11:20 p.m., RTL 5 minutes Several members of the Special Police Unit were seen returning armed from the scene of the firing. Firefighters were cleared at 11am.

An eyewitness to the scene, contacted by RTL, said, “I saw three people in front of a house, two men and a woman When one of the men pulled out a gun He shot and killed the other two. He shot her several times and then took refuge in the house“.

Resident says RTL want”I was horrified to see a large number of police cars arriving at the scene, but I heard nothing. It must be very serious. Especially since there is a relay house on this street where children go outside when the weather is nice“She’s worried.

Another witness, who works on a nearby street, also explains that he saw the police arrive “Suddenly, we didn’t understand anything, the cars went at full speed, We’ve never seen it“.