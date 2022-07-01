Ruja Ignatova: The missing word Cryptoqueen has been added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list

Ruja Ignatova, also known as “Cryptoqueen,” was indicted in 2019 on eight counts including wire fraud and securities fraud for operating Bulgaria-based OneCoin Ltd as a pyramid scheme. Prosecutors say the company provided commissions to members to entice others to buy worthless cryptocurrency.

“She timed her scheme perfectly, taking advantage of the frantic speculation of the early days of crypto,” said Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

Williams described OneCoin as “one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history.”

Ignatova disappeared in late 2017 after wiretapping an apartment belonging to her American boyfriend and learning that he was cooperating with the FBI’s investigation into OneCoin, Williams said. He said she took a flight from Bulgaria to Greece and has not been seen since.