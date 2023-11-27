Rumor Brief: CM Punk Returns to WWE, Drew McIntyre Status, WWE Trades, More!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime for many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being spread by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Many media outlets reported that CM Punk signed a new contract with WWE that day Survivor series It is a “multi-year deal”.

Choose combat He notes that Punk had an hour-long conversation with Triple H about a week ago and that opened the door to whatever was going on but he still came in at the last minute.

They also say that everyone involved in the main event match was told that Punk would appear at the end of the show before they came out for the match.

for every BW Insider, Drew McIntyre’s situation “wasn’t work as no one was filming Drew backstage”, unlike what happened with Seth Rollins as the cameras were rolling in the arena. They don’t know if McIntyre’s upset is related to Punk, but Dave Meltzer says there are those who believe that to be the case.

Speaking of McIntyre, Insider recently said that he has not entered into discussions with WWE regarding a new deal and has apparently told those close to him that he is willing to take a break for the sake of his family if necessary, as they have suffered the loss. newly.

on Wrestling Monitor RadioDave Meltzer said that a lot of people in WWE “are being offered too much money to stay.” There was a belief that wrestlers wouldn’t get more money after a TKO deal but it seems to be the opposite and they don’t want anyone to leave.

Dragon Lee instead of Carlito Survivor series It was always part of the plan and never a last-minute decision, he says observer.

Will Ospreay’s contract with AEW runs for over 3 years and is a “seven-figure deal per year,” according to him fighting.

