Rumor: Did Mario’s Attackers: Battle League Credits Reveal Another Character?

Mario Strikers: Battle League The Nintendo Switch launches today and it’s no surprise that players are already searching for any clues to future characters. New video on GameXplain The YouTube channel suggests that Shy Guy could be a future character in some way, based on a discovery within the game’s credits.

You see, it looks like the entire voice cast has been revealed here, and eventually addressed is the Nintendo Treehouse’s chief localization director, Nate Bihldorff – aka the voice of Shy Guy. Almost every other voice on the list – from Charles Martinet (the voice of Mario and more) to Kazumi Totaka (Yoshi) – all seem to have a playable character assigned to their name except for Nate.

While Shy Guy appears in the new entry as fandom members, according to the source, they don’t make any noticeable noises in the game. While that may mean something else is on the way, Nintendo Life video producer Felix Sanchez has indicated that there are certain levels within the game where the shy guy can be heard – which may be the credit for Nate.

Keep in mind that this is just speculation about the end of GameXplain. Of course, Nintendo also promised post-launch content for the game and the datamine hinted at an additional 10 characters. If Shy Guy appears as field characters in the new Mario Strikers, it won’t be the first time. Shy Guy previously appeared in the 2007 Wii version Mario Streakers accusation as a companion.

Would you like to see them come back, what about the other characters? Leave a comment below.