Rumor Digest: Roman Reigns, Zayn & Owens Plans, WWE Draft, & More!

Speculating on rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors sparked by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: rumors are just rumours. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the professional wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back where you can find them over here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors of the day:

WrestlingNews.co He claims they have sources telling them that Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens is currently planned Royal Rumble in january.

What’s more, they claim that Reigns vs. Zayn is happening in Judicial Department In Montreal in February.

On top of all that, they claim that Owens and Sami Zayn are also planned to team up in a match against The Usos for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.

on me Observer Wrestling RadioDave Meltzer said that there are ongoing talks about doing another WWE draft after that WrestleMania 39.

Choose a fight Brian Kendrick says he is listed internally as a producer for matches at Survivor Series. he is not seen since it was Launched by AEW During Controversial The notes in a 2011 video surfaced shortly after he announced a match there.

WWE is planning a big event on January 18, 2023 in India, he says sportskeeda.

If you have heard any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember that they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take it as such. And check out the weekly rumors, look back over here To track the validity of the rumors.