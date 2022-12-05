Rumor Digest: William Regal Deal, AEW Plan, Sasha Banks, More!

Speculating on rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors sparked by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: rumors are just rumours. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the professional wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back where you can find them over here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors of the day:

PW from the inside William Regal says he’s finalizing a deal with WWE and will be heading there “after the New Year” in what they describe as a “behind the scenes role.”

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer said on Observer Wrestling Radio It is expected that AEW will have something to say about his departure on this coming Wednesday night’s episode of dynamite. He said he’d heard many different stories from several people but he kind of seemed to have it.

A final note on Regal: For what it’s worth, said EC3 sportskeeda It was heard that Regal was immediately regretting his decision to sign with AEW when he saw that there was a “maturity issue” within management.

For what it’s worth, Ric Flair claimed on “to be the manThe podcast he spoke to with Sasha Banks and that she’s not going to AEW, and he speculates that if she ever returns to pro wrestling it’s going to be with WWE.

Choose a fight He says Scarlett’s in-ring return was internally inserted into a dark match after last week’s SmackDown but she ultimately didn’t participate. What’s more, Scarlett apparently was never told of the match and was surprised by the list.

If you’ve heard any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember that they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take it as such. And check out the weekly rumors, look back over here To track the validity of the rumors.