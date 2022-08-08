Rumor Summary: Carrion Cross Stadium, Triple H Meetings, Lacey Evans, and more!

Speculating on rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors sparked by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Choose a fight USA Network says you want a higher title to appear Monday Night Raw Often times, this may be a reason why Karrion Kross was recently included in Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and the challenge to just one of the Roman Reigns.

They also say that a lot of talents have personally met Triple H to see their place in the new WWE world with the departure of Vince McMahon.

There are currently no creative plans in place for Lacey Evans, per fightingwho also noted that she was a favorite of Vince McMahon, and considered her comeback this year “chaotic and directionless.”

PW inside T-BAR says it is one of the names that has been talked about as to who has already been signed and who could be involved in regrouping the species for better use moving forward.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Radio Observer Once again he said politics is not responsible for AEW FTR not being booked for The Young Bucks in Everyone is outsidebut rather Kenny Omega’s outstanding return and storyline as Adam Page enters the trilogy department.

