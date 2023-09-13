Rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Hey Kansas City, “See you out there on the internet…” saying, “Aren’t those funny rumors flying around,” about Kansas City Chiefs tight ends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The biggest message here? “You need to calm down.” So far, neither Swift nor Kelsey’s camp has confirmed anything. Here’s what we know. “I see sparks flying every time you smile.” Rumors started circulating when Kelce made a stop at the Arrowhead Stadium stop on Swift’s Eras Tour. Kelsey’s goal: to give Swift a symbolic friendship bracelet — but that bracelet had her phone number on it. “Plans are canceled just in case you call.” “I was disappointed that she didn’t speak before or after her shows because she had to save her voice for the 44 songs she sang,” Kelsey said in his book “New Heights.” Podcast talks to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce: “If you go to Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift my number on them,” he said. But because she didn’t talk to anyone, the meeting never happened. “Or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personally,” Kelsey said. “Because you know I love the players, and you love the game.” On Tuesday, The Messenger cited a person claiming to be an exclusive source saying that Swift and Kelce have been “quietly hanging out.” That’s it. Hence the rumor. Since then, groups like Sports Illustrated, SBNation, FOX Sports and many others have spread the speculation line. Another source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that Kelsey and Swift are not officially dating, but are “hanging out.” “We’re all here. The lights and the noise are blinding. We’re backing down. It’s all in the timing. It’s a game of poker.” So who’s playing the ace here? Neither Swift nor Kelce’s camp is speaking out. Meanwhile, Kelce is recovering from knee hyperextension that caused him to miss the NFL season opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. While Kelce was largely considered a game-time decision last week, it is unclear if he will return to a uniform for Sunday’s game at Florida against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And Swift herself is coming off a huge night, as she added nine MTV Video Music Awards to her collection on Tuesday night. So, is this a love story? “Baby just say yes.”

