Rumors Roundup (March 7, 2022): Austin on ‘Mania, Cody’s future uncertain

- While WWE wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to make a match With Kevin Owens in WrestleMania 38Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Radio Observer That Austin hasn’t approved of yet. At this point, “it’s a showdown in the books.”
- Meltzer hears that now too Cody Rhodes to WWE Mayo did not happen: “They had Developed his creative… Now, it’s very uncertain. They don’t know what’s going on with Cody Rhodes. They are not sure.”
- about No matter how long it lastsAnd the Wrestling Newsletter WWE says to refer to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the “WWE Unified Champion”.
- request for his podcast About Triple H case. In WWE, Ric Flair said, “I have no idea. He and I were incredibly close, and now I’ve never heard any news about him, so I don’t know.”
- Although he stayed at work healthJake Something’s contract with Impact expired on February 28 and expired with the company for the time being, at combat choice.
