June 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Rumors roundup: Triple H back in NXT, Foley leaving WWE, Charlotte Flair

Roxanne Bacchus June 23, 2022

Speculating on the rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors spread by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just rumours. None of this is confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the professional wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back that you can find over here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Today’s rumors:

  • Paul “Triple H” Levesque was in Orlando yesterday and spoke at the WWE Performance Center, post wrestlingJohn Bullock reports. Bullock chirp“Among the people I’ve heard of,” Levesque stated:he is back“It is not known what this entails but that was the wording that was given to me.”
  • Brian Alvarez confirmed visit Triple H at Wrestling Watcher Liveadding that WWE’s executive vice president for global talent strategy and development said he “was there for business reasons and can’t say why yet.”
  • Charlotte Flair is announced by place About a violent confrontation on August 12, which led to speculation FLIR’s return can come after summerslam.
  • Dewey Foley is no longer with WWE, per PW inside. Son of Mick who was a member of the creative team Since 2016 It was at some point a Principal writer of 205 liveHe is said to have resigned in April.
  • Solo Sequoia said BT Sport That WWE considered putting him and his brothers The Usos on a SmackDown, but wanted to define his own identity so they put him on NXT instead.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember that they are rumors and have not been confirmed as fact, so please take it as such. And check out the weekly rumors, look back over here To keep track of how true the rumors are.

