Rumors suggest the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will use an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Ever since the Pixel 6 switched to an under-display fingerprint sensor, people have complained that unlock performance is a step down from the days of Pixel Imprint. Performance has improved over the years, but now it’s rumored that the Pixel 9 series will adopt an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

according to Android AuthorityBoth the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, specifically Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2(The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will stick with its side sensor built into the power button.) The inaudible sound waves “read the valleys and ridges of the finger” and create “an exact copy of the scanned fingerprint.” It’s used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This component (QFS4008) was introduced. In early 2021 With a surface area of ​​8x8mm. The first generation scanner was 4x9mm, with a 77% larger surface area allowing for easier finger placement while capturing (1.7x) more biometric data. It is also said to be “faster compared to older solutions when fingers are wet.”

Optical fingerprint sensors, by comparison, work by shining a bright light and essentially taking a photo. Google’s first implementation with the Pixel 6 was rocky, especially with screen protectors. The company responded to the complaints with a new sensor in the 6a. One notable change there, which has continued all the way through to the 8a, is how you go from being able to register five fingers to just four.

It’s amazing that Google waited this long before switching to this system. Thankfully, with the Pixel 8, we have a comprehensive face unlock system that works very well. Of course, implementing it with the camera only means that it may never work in low-light conditions, and thus requires other forms of reliable unlocking.

