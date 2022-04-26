Russell Wilson is feeling great after his first mini camp with the Denver Broncos

Englewood, Colorado. – first year of Russell Wilson The Denver Broncos Experience officially began Monday as the team went through the first day of a three-day Veteran voluntary mini camp.

The Broncos completed the mega-trading to acquire Wilson in March, and since then has quickly found his way around town at sporting events and Children’s Hospital. His purchase of a suburban mansion in Denver became a sensation.

But Monday was the first time Wilson and the rest of his teammates had played with first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and crew.

It was a heavy battle of enthusiasm and energy with Hackett to fill in the run to work through some of the action and gameplay scenarios when many of the team’s players were in special teams training.

“I finally told him, congratulations on our first practice together,” Wilson said. “…To give him a little errand here and there, someone nicknamed him ‘White Lightning’, I don’t know, but he looked really good there.”

“I always wanted to play in the back,” Hackett said. “…There were some special teams going on… We should go out there and take a look at it, I feel like I have it realistically. Look.”

When asked about his 40’s, Hackett added, “Let’s not talk about it.”

Wilson spent time with the team’s passing players and back in recent weeks, first in the throwing sessions in San Diego shortly after the trade to go with some practice locally as the Broncos opened their off-season program on April 16.

But the current junior camp, although still restricted by the league’s off-season practice rules, was the first training in which all coaches mixed with all players. It was clear that Wilson’s presence had changed the dynamic of things.

“This guy loves training, right there at the end, he’s like ‘We’re done, can’t we do more?'” Hackett said of Wilson.

“Being here, standing here, now that I’m here, I feel so good,” Wilson said. “It feels great, I’m excited about it, and also, at the same time, there’s so much to do.”

Hackett said the Broncos are at the beginning of installing the game’s proof of attack.

“[Monday] It was just kind of the basics of what we do. “Then we’ll slowly start expanding that with players through Phase 2 and the OTAs.”

The Broncos have missed the playoffs for six straight seasons, and when Wilson starts week one, he will be the 11th quarterback and 12th player to start a game behind the Broncos center since Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50 from the Broncos. Wins.

running back Philip Lindsey He started behind the middle against the New Orleans Saints during the 2020 season.

“It’s been a great experience so far,” Wilson said. “…If I was going to go somewhere, I had to go to a place that wanted to win. And that’s one of those places that definitely wants to do that.”