August 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russia accuses the Zelensky regime of “nuclear terrorism”.

Rusty Knowles August 5, 2022 1 min read
8:14 am: What will Erdogan and Putin talk about?

The Turkish head of state meets his Russian counterpart in Sochi on the Black Sea. On the menu for this meeting: peace in Ukraine, but war in Syria. Turkey wants to try to start negotiations for a ceasefire between the Russian president and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul. But these efforts have been complicated by Ankara’s repeated threats of military action in Syria, where Russian and Turkish interests collide.

Moscow has heavily backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the face of groups supported in part by Turkey. Last month in Tehran, Russian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against any new military operations in Syria aimed at driving out Kurdish PKK militants, whom Turkey considers “terrorists”.

On the other hand, for some Turkish media, what Vladimir Putin really wants are the Bayraktar-TB2 combat drones that Ankara provided to Ukraine, which are more effective against Russian tanks. While a Turkish official insisted the president was joking, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that “military and technological cooperation is always on the agenda of both countries.”

See also  Mali: 27 soldiers killed in jihadist attack on center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Moscow expels fourteen Bulgarian diplomats, Erdogan to meet Putin in Sochi

August 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

An American “provocateur” was Judge Jean-Luc Mélenchon

August 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Three new ships carrying grain are scheduled to leave Ukraine on Friday

August 4, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

John Leguizamo Criticizes James Franco’s Representation of Fidel Castro: He’s Not Latino!

August 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Tonga volcano released an unprecedented amount of water into the atmosphere

August 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still camped despite being out indefinitely after appendectomy

August 5, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

ChromeOS 104 is released with a new dark theme and automatic transitions

August 5, 2022 Len Houle