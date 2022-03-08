March 8, 2022

Russia announced on Tuesday morning that “local ceasefires” would begin

On Monday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky accused the Russian military of repeatedly failing to evacuate civilians through humanitarian corridors.

A respite for Ukrainian citizens. Russia announced the establishment of local ceasefires in several Ukrainian cities on Monday evening, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Humanitarian corridors. “The Russian Federation is announcing a ceasefire from 10 a.m. Moscow time [8 heures, heure française] March 8 “ Division of the Russian Ministry of Defense responsible for the evacuation of civilians from Kiev and the cities of Sumi, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol Humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

New evacuation routes must be communicated to the Ukrainian authorities so that they can deliver their agreement before midnight GMT. [1 heure du matin en France] Overnight from Monday to Tuesday. No new information is currently being filtered.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky accused the Russian military of repeatedly failing to evacuate civilians through humanitarian corridors. According to Ukrainian civil servants, Russia continues to deploy troops and equipment on the fringes of Ukraine’s main war zones, Kiev, Mariupol in the south and Kharkiv in the northeast. Russian attacks and bombings in particular, Thirteen people have been killed in a strike at an industrial bakery in Makhri, one of the main roads from western Ukraine to Kiev, according to Ukrainian relief.

