May 21, 2022

Russia claims to have destroyed a ‘large’ ship of Western weapons directly to Ukraine

May 21, 2022

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

10:58 : “Absolutely [du conflit] Be diplomatic “. War, she “It will be bloody, it will fight, but it will definitely end with diplomacy.”Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukrainian television channel. “There are things we can only achieve at the negotiating table. We want everything to come back [comme avant]That “Russia does not want to”While talks between Moscow and kyiv are stalled, the Ukrainian president said.

10:07 : Gasprom announces suspension of all gas supplies to Finland, following refusal of the country to pay the ruble. The Russian group says it will supply 1.49 billion m3 of natural gas to Finland by 2021, or two-thirds of the country’s consumption. However, natural gas is only 8% of the energy consumed in Finland and the Nordic country claims to rely on other supply sources.

10:09 : Russia has been accused of handing over crops for several weeks and then trying to export them on its own. How did the war deeply disrupt agricultural activities in Ukraine? We explain everything in this article. (Miguel Gutierrez / efe / Ciba)

10:11 am : Things to remember from the news here:

Now we know Organization of the Government of Elizabeth Bourne, Of which 13 are females and 14 are males. The Prime Minister is traveling to Calvados, the sixth constituency in the state where he will be a candidate in the Legislative Assembly election. From 11 a.m., he will go to the dairy farm in Voltaire. Follow our lives.

See also  In Peru, oil spills threaten plants and animals

The supply of natural gas from Russia to Finland was suspended this morning. The Nordic country, which angered Moscow by its decision to join NATO, joined forces with Gosbrom gas-reducing countries Poland and Bulgaria because they refused to pay in rubles, which was created in April. Finland has already lost Russian electricity exports since mid-May.

Azovstel Steelworks, the last fortress guarded by Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, went under Russian control yesterday. This morning, Russian forces were attacking Qi’s positions in the eastern part of the country. Follow our lives.

•Starliner, The Boeing capsule reached the International Space Station for the first time. This drone was several years behind SpaceX.

3 min read

Things to remember from Friday, May 20th

May 21, 2022
2 min read

Grand-Saconnex – The fire is under control near the airport

May 20, 2022
3 min read

The first Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes says ‘truthfully forgive’

May 20, 2022

4 min read

WWE SmackDown Summary and Reaction: Unite, Shutdown, Oh My God!

May 21, 2022
3 min read

Starliner docks with ISS for the first time

May 21, 2022
4 min read

The Search for Lakers Training: Front Office Priorities and How Darvin Hamm made a strong impression

May 21, 2022
2 min read

Hideo Kojima appears to be responding to Norman Reedus’ Death Stranding 2 reveal

May 21, 2022