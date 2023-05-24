May 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russia condemns attack on one of its ships by three Ukrainian drones

Rusty Knowles May 24, 2023 2 min read

Is it true that a Russian minister died recently?

Novichok

Why don’t you talk about the death of Pyotr Kucherenko?

Absolutely

Piotr Koutcherenko, 46, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, died on Saturday May 20 on a flight to Moscow, returning from Cuba, along with the Russian delegation. According to his ministry, Cited by CNN, “The plane landed in the town of Mineralnye Vody, where doctors tried to help (…) But could not save the minister”. A forensic examination is due to take place today, according to state broadcaster Zvesta.

The Moscow Times, Roman Super, a freelance journalist in Russia, is quoted as saying that he spoke to Pyotr Koutcherenko, who was close to him, and that a few days ago the journalist decided to leave Russia out of fear for his safety.
Roman Super posted their conversation His Telegram account.

In his message, the journalist says, Mr. Koutcherenko would have strongly advised him to leave the country: “Save your family and yourself. Leave soon. You cannot imagine the brutality of our state. In a year, you won’t recognize Russia at all. When you quit, you’re doing the right thing. » The Minister is said to have told Mr. Super that as far as he was concerned, he could no longer leave Russia. “We’re taking our passports”, He said before calling for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine“Fascist Invasion”.

During the same conversation, Mr. Koutcherenko said he takes antidepressants and tranquilizers: “I take them by the handful. And it doesn’t help much. I hardly sleep anymore. I feel very bad. We are all held hostage. No one can absorb anything. Otherwise, we are immediately crushed like aphids. »

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not know the cause of Pyotr Koutcherenko’s death.

See also  War in Live Ukraine: More than 120,000 Russians are believed to have died in the war

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted by Swiss court in rape case

May 24, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

In the US, why the debt ceiling raises fears of a global economic crisis

May 24, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Civilians were killed during a military incursion in the Russian Belgorod region

May 23, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Jenna Miles of Sacramento wins the 23rd season of The Voice

May 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Ranking NFL teams set to struggle in 2023: Current and former Patriots may be in for a tough run

May 24, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

UK inflation slowed in April, but remained stubbornly high

May 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Russia condemns attack on one of its ships by three Ukrainian drones

May 24, 2023 Rusty Knowles