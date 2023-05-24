Russia condemns attack on one of its ships by three Ukrainian drones

Piotr Koutcherenko, 46, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, died on Saturday May 20 on a flight to Moscow, returning from Cuba, along with the Russian delegation. According to his ministry, Cited by CNN, “The plane landed in the town of Mineralnye Vody, where doctors tried to help (…) But could not save the minister”. A forensic examination is due to take place today, according to state broadcaster Zvesta.

The Moscow Times, Roman Super, a freelance journalist in Russia, is quoted as saying that he spoke to Pyotr Koutcherenko, who was close to him, and that a few days ago the journalist decided to leave Russia out of fear for his safety.

Roman Super posted their conversation His Telegram account.

In his message, the journalist says, Mr. Koutcherenko would have strongly advised him to leave the country: “Save your family and yourself. Leave soon. You cannot imagine the brutality of our state. In a year, you won’t recognize Russia at all. When you quit, you’re doing the right thing. » The Minister is said to have told Mr. Super that as far as he was concerned, he could no longer leave Russia. “We’re taking our passports”, He said before calling for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine“Fascist Invasion”.

During the same conversation, Mr. Koutcherenko said he takes antidepressants and tranquilizers: “I take them by the handful. And it doesn’t help much. I hardly sleep anymore. I feel very bad. We are all held hostage. No one can absorb anything. Otherwise, we are immediately crushed like aphids. »