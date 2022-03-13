Russia continues its airstrikes, a new round of talks between Kiev and Moscow was announced on Monday.

Hosted live by Sandra Favier, Mary Slavisek and Romain del Bello

Russian airstrikes targeted the night of Saturday, March 13, the eighteenth day of the war in Ukraine, from Saturday to Sunday. A military base in western Ukraine, Near the Polish border, 35 people were killed and 134 wounded, according to a statement released by Ukrainian authorities at noon on Sunday. The Yavoriv base, located 40 kilometers northwest of the city of Lviv, is one of the main centers for joint military exercises with NATO.

In the besieged city Like Mariupol (South-East), where the situation is "Almost hopeless" Residents were expecting a series of humanitarian aid blocked at a Russian roadblock on Sunday, according to borderline doctors. The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned "Bad situation" The town hall reported that more than 2,100 people had died. The Russian army also carried out a massive bombardment of the port city Mycolive.

Mykhaïlo Podoliak, a spokesman and adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelenzky, confirmed Sunday evening that Russia and Ukraine will meet on Monday. Earlier in the evening, Russian President Dmitry Dmitry Peskov addressed the gathering Announced that it was conducting this exchange. There was a huge demonstration on Sunday Gerson (South), against the occupation of the city by Russian forces, according to local media. The city has a population of 290,000 Fell into the hands of the Russian army Wednesday night from 2 to Thursday 3 March.

"About 1,300" Ukrainian soldiers were killed Since February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky made the announcement on Saturday At least 596 civilians On Sunday, the UN. The calculation indicates that its reserves may be much lower than in reality.

Since February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky made the announcement on Saturday On Sunday, the UN. The calculation indicates that its reserves may be much lower than in reality. In twenty-four hours, about 100,000 people joined the queue Refugees Those who escaped the fighting, brought their numbers Nearly 2.7 millionAccording to an account released by the United Nations on Sunday.

