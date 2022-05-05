Russia declares ceasefire on Azovstal steel plant, bombing elsewhere

Hosted live by Sandra Favier, Anne Gillard and Alexandre Priam

The situation is even worse. Russia launched its first offensive on Tuesday According to one of the soldiers in the last pocket of the Ukrainian resistance in the city, with tanks and infantry on the Azovstel steelworks. The Kremlin refused to launch an attack on Wednesday. But a ceasefire was confirmed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. “The Armed Forces will open a humanitarian corridor on May 5, 6 and 7 from 08:00 to 18:00 (05:00 to 15:00 GMT) Moscow time to evacuate civilians. During this period, the Russian Armed Forces and sections of the Donetsk People’s Republic (unilaterally declared by pro-Russian separatists, editorial note) will unilaterally cease firing and hostilities.The ministry continued in a statement. In the Mariupol area , Ukrainian press reports that 344 people were expelled, which was confirmed by Volodymir Zelenksy. They are mainly women and children. Were taken to an area “Safe” In Zaporizhia. President of Ukraine on Wednesday called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for help. “Save” Wounded at the Azovstal Steelworks site, which was besieged and bombed by Russian troops. “The lives of the people there are in danger (…) and we ask for your help to save them.”, Mr. Zhelensky, Mr. He was quoted by his press service during a telephone interview with Guterres. According to kyiv, hundreds of soldiers and civilians, including dozens of children, are still in the underground galleries on the site.

, Simulations of Russian missiles with nuclear capability. This Wednesday, May 4, Moscow claimed that Russian forces were simulating the launch of nuclear-capable missiles in the Kaliningrad region, while Russian forces continued their offensive in Ukraine. Russia simulated “Electronic Startups” The nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems, the Department of Defense said in a statement. After the shooting “Electronic”The players carried out a maneuver to change the position in order to avoid it “A Possible Revenge Strike”According to the Department of Defense. The European Union has proposed a sixth embargo against Russia, Which provides for a total embargo on Russian oil, which will be implemented gradually over the next six months; Excluding other Russian banks from the Swift network, including Sberbank; The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Patriot Grill, has been added to the list of recognized Russian personalities by many Russian soldiers, but also the wife, daughter and son of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco. These proposals must be approved by twenty-seven to apply.

