Russia has announced that it will stop participating in an agreement that would allow the export of Ukrainian grain.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Moscow justifies this decision by drone attacks targeting Russian ships in Crimea, which it blames on Ukraine. Ukrainian grain exports are vital to the food supply of poor countries.

: The Russian Ministry of Defense announced in a telegram that Russia will stop participating in the agreement ensuring the continuation of Ukrainian grain exports.



: “The Russian side wants to draw the attention of the international community, especially through the United Nations Security Council, to the series of terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea, including the involvement of Great Britain.Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained in a Telegram.

: Russia announces its intention to raise the issue with the UN Security Council over a drone strike targeting the Bay of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea and explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea in September.

: At 4 PM, we take into account the top news headlines:

The Russian Navy repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol Bay this morning, the city’s governor said. Also, the Russian military accuses London of involvement in the attack and the explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Follow our life.

: Hello @Don’t understand. The Russian military has announced that it has repelled a massive drone attack on its navy in Sevastopol Bay in annexed Crimea. He accused Ukraine and the UK of being behind the attacks. These attacks damaged one ship. “No installation in the city has been affected and the situation is under control.”The governor of the city has also announced. Follow our life.

: Not sure if I understand. In the end, did the drone strike cause any damage to Sevastopol or not?

: England retaliated. The British Ministry of Defense issued a condemnation “False Claims” From Moscow “to distract”After the Russian Defense London charged Nord Stream was involved in explosions at gas pipelines and drone strikes.

Drone strikes targeting Russian Black Sea naval installations in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow, were more frequent. “big” According to the pro-Russian governor of the city of Sevastopol, conflicts in Ukraine. Follow our life.

: At 2pm, we take into account the top news headlines:

The Russian Navy repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol Bay this morning, the city’s governor said. The Russian military blames London for the attack and blames the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Follow our life.

: “Preparation for this terrorist act and training of the military personnel of the 73rd Ukrainian Center for Special Maritime Operations was carried out by British specialists based in Ochakov, Mykolaiv region of Ukraine”, the Russian Defense Ministry assured in a telegram. These ships participated in the protection of loaded convoys To export Ukrainian grainAccording to Moscow.

: In addition to allegations over the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian military has accused Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Massive drone strike targeting its Black Sea fleet in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow. caused the attack “minor damage” On a ship.

: Russian military accuses London of involvement in bomb incidents In September, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines suffered a leak In the Baltic Sea, it was built to transport Russian gas to Europe. “Representatives of a British naval unit were involved in the planning, delivery and execution of a terrorist act in the Baltic Sea.“Russian Defense Ministry says in Telegram.

: The Russian military has accused London of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

: Here are the must-see contents on our site:

From Prison to Election, Lula It has come a long way To challenge Jair Bolsonaro.

• Is France the European country subsidizing more railways, as the transport minister insists? Answer In this article.

• The European Union and France do not appear to be among the priorities of German President Olaf Scholes, despite being elected on promises of European support. Explanation to be found On the side of his personalityBut crises rock the country.

: Some 17 billion euros in assets of Russian oligarchs and companies have been frozen in the seven-member European Union following sanctions against Russia in response to the war in Ukraine. Properties of 90 people have been frozen so far.European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders notes A meeting (in German) Presented to the media by German group Funke.

: A journalist from Russian state media died in an accident during a shooting exercise at a military training ground In Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, announces its writing. Svetlana Babeva was the head of the Crimean branch of the Rossiya Sekotnia media group.

: Afternoon, a new point in the news:

The Russian Navy repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol Bay this morning, the city’s governor said. Follow our life.

: Between January and August, 729 companies with Russian capital were created in Turkey, four times more than in the whole of 2021. Westerners fear that these Russian-Turkish financial transfers will allow Moscow to evade sanctions. Explanations.

: “Russia is forced to rethink all the logistics of its foreign trade, for which Turkey plays an important role”, explains David Dertry, lecturer in political science at the Catholic Institute of Higher Education. This expert also explains that Western sanctions are having an impact Less than expected in the Russian economy.

: Russian troops take everything in their plane from Kherson. Faced with a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s southeast, the Russian army retreats, taking everything it can find in its wake. Report from MyrolubivkaResidents find themselves helpless.

(Cell Jolly/Radio France)



: Russian fleet pushed back early today a Drone attack According to pro-Russian officials, against the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay. “No installation in the city has been affected and the situation is under control.”Says the governor of this city on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

: Let’s start this live with a point of message:

The Russian Navy repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol Bay this morning, the city’s governor said. Electrical controls “unprecedented” have been announced Yesterday In the Kiev regionDue to extensive damage to the energy system in Ukraine.

