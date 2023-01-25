Russia has expressed regret that 25 people have been killed in the Belgorod border region since the offensive began

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

Why new western tanks are strategic for kyiv.

: “Discussions must end with results.”

Ukraine’s president is getting impatient. In his daily speech published on social networks, Volodymyr Zelensky promised “Allies have required number of tanks” The Ukrainian army needed to throw troops in Moscow.

: good evening @Bruno. At this time, German authorities have not officially confirmed anything. The information you talk about comes from everyday Der Spiegel (link in German) and news channel NTV (link in German), the German chancellor says he should give the green light tomorrow.

: Did Germany agree to supply tanks? The German press announces this time. Thanks FI

: German Journal Der Spiegel (Article for subscribers in German) Berlin says it will send Panther tanks to Ukraine. However, the government of Olaf Scholz did not confirm this information. Our journalists Pierre-Louis Caron and Fabien Jannic-Cherbonnel explain Why new western tanks are strategic for kyiv.

: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not want Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He made the request during a telephone interview with Emmanuel Macron.

: A total of 25 people have been killed and nearly 100 injured in Ukrainian attacks in the Russian border region of Belgorod since the start of the conflict, the region’s governor announced. It is the first time in 11 months that the death toll for a region has been officially released by Russian authorities.

: The Finnish President, on a surprise visit to kyiv (Ukraine), suggested this afternoon that his country’s critical capabilities should be used to train Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 2 battle tank. including Germany.

: The media learned that the helicopter crash in Brovary was due to pilot error Political Strana (Article in Ukrainian), citing Interior Ministry sources. According to preliminary data from the investigation, the pilot was flying too close to the ground, in thick fog, and would have seen a building too late. This route was chosen due to fear of missile attacks from Belarus. A total of 14 people died, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two deputies, and 25 others were injured.

: The Ukrainian judiciary has taken action against the first Russian soldier for the strike on a building in Dnipro. The practice targeted Colonel Oleg Timoshin, commander of the 52nd Aviation Brigade. He is accused of directing the January 14 blast that killed 46 people and injured 79 others. Kiev also praised the deadly strikes in Kremenchuk (June), Odessa and Losova (May). Add Ukrainian security services. The soldier is still serving in the Russian army.

: @Cut I miss all my homework! Here it is served fresh and without added sugar.

: Matters related to delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine are also progressing. Reminder of previous chapters: Poland Need to hear For Germany, the manufacturer of the devices, if it can give them to Ukraine under a contract. German Foreign Minister said “Why not” Sunday, Poland said “We must act quickly” Yesterday Now a German government spokesman says the latter will consider Poland’s request “With perfect urgency”.

: Why these resignations and all this marginalization within Ukrainian power? We explain in this article These are the consequences of the biggest corruption scandal rocking the country.

: Major purge continues in Ukraine: In total, the government has announced on its side that five governors and four deputy ministers have been removed from their posts. telegram.

: At least 7,068 civilians have been killed and 11,415 injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. A new assessment by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

: “I have openly encouraged allied countries that have Leopard tanks on standby to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks”, said the German Defense Minister. The statement comes after Poland announced its intention to supply German-made Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

: is there “No symptoms” shows that Russia has “Changed his goals” In its war against Ukraine, NATO’s leader believes. Jens Stoltenberg, who visited Berlin, reaffirmed the importance of supplying Kiev with more heavy weapons to help the country deter Russian forces, and told himself. “faith” That there will be a solution “soon” Found in supply of tanks claimed by Ukraine.

: Hello @Sylvie, In fact, Kyrilo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential administration, also announced his resignation. The reasons for his resignation are still unclear. I will add that Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Simonenko also left his post. According to RBK-Ukraine media, he allegedly spent ten days on holiday in the Spanish city of Marbella. Volodymyr Zelensky banned this type of personal foreign travel.

: And Kirilo Tymoshenko

: in Ukraine, The exhausted people of Bagmouth sought refuge in “invincible centers”.. Places where they can come and warm themselves and eat when many water and electricity are cut off due to the war.

: In Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov resigned after reports in the press about alleged inflated prices for military supplies. The Ministry of Defense explained in a press release that Vyacheslav Shapovalov was responsible for the rear support of the armed forces and that he should be removed from his post. The ministry says the allegations against him are baseless.

: Poland to ask Germany for permission to supply 14 German-made Panther tanks to Ukraine But Why does Berlin have the right to inspect Warsaw tanks? ? Explanations from our journalist Pierre-Louis Caron.

