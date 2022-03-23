March 23, 2022

Russia has launched a rival bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032 amid the invasion of Ukraine

Joy Love March 23, 2022 2 min read

Russia is launching a bid to host the 2028 European Championship in a challenge to enter the British Isles or against Italy for the 2032 edition, despite its teams being suspended from international competitions due to the war in Ukraine.

Today, Wednesday, the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Federation (RFU) decided to “support the decision to declare interest” for the 2028 and 2032 tournaments.

FIFA suspends Russia: what it means and how it works

It was not clear when the bid would be submitted or whether the country would decide whether it would prefer hosting in 2028 or 2032.

“We will make an offer to host the 2028 and 2032 European Championships,” Russian Federation board member Sergei Anokhin told Match TV.

Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup and the venue for the final match – Luzhniki Stadium – was used last week for a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin.

“We are sending the announcement today,” Dyukov said. “We assume that Russia is already ready to host large-scale competitions. We have the experience.”

Russia’s unexpected plan is sure to meet fierce opposition. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic independently announced that they would refuse to face Russia in the World Cup qualifiers even on neutral ground – ahead of FIFA’s decision to suspend Russia from membership.

UEFA will present tournament requirements to bidders next Wednesday and then confirm their nominations on April 5. The deadline for submission of final bid files is not until April 2023, with a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee in September 2023.

See also  Tottenham manager Greg Popovich scored a 1,336 victory to break the record set by Don Nelson in the NBA

“We reserve the right to enter into an offer,” Dyukov said. “This option does not cost anything. And you can not refuse it, if it is not expensive.”

England leads the bid for the British Isles and also includes Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

