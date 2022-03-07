Russia has refused to appear before the International Court of Justice

Surprisingly, Russia refused to appear before the court on Monday International Court of Justice (ICJ). The environment? A procedure initiated by Ukraine, which seeks an order from the UN Supreme Court Moscow To stop its invasion. “The court condemns the non-appearance of the Russian Federation during these oral proceedings,” said ICJ Chief Justice John Donok.

Vacant Russian seats

Alexander SchulkinRussian Ambassador Netherlands, Where the court sits, he said the Russian government did not want to participate in the oral proceedings. “It says a lot that the places to be occupied by Russia are vacant,” Anton Korinovich, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, told the court. “They are not before this court, they are on the battlefield, waging a war of aggression against my country,” he added. “Thus Russia resolves its differences,” he continued.

Emergency measures against Russia

Kiev The ICJ, which sits in The Hague (Netherlands) just days after the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, filed a petition a week ago. Ukraine asks the Supreme Court ‘The UN Urgent action for Russia to stop its occupation of Ukraine may take several years, before deciding on the merits of the case. Anton Gorinevich raised the ICJ’s “responsibility to act.”