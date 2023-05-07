May 7, 2023

Russia holds fake rallies in Europe to discredit Ukraine

Rusty Knowles May 7, 2023 2 min read

On Saturday, February 11, the Place de la République in Paris was full of people. Thousands of demonstrators have gathered against the pension reform. In the middle of the crowd, three people stand out; One of them holds a sign with the inscription in capital letters: “EU, US, Stop Funding War in Ukraine”.

A month later, on March 5, the same man stopped at the Place Saint-Pierre in the 18th.e District of Paris. This time, he performs the Nazi salute in front of banners bearing the Ukrainian flag. “Erdogan, price of earthquake welcoming Russian tourists”. Like the first event, the whole thing was captured by a camera and later posted on social networks like Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

the world I was able to find more than a dozen stocks Along the same lines as many European capitals. Every once in a while, bad news coverage aims to discredit Ukraine, the EU or Turkey. We see the same fake protestors and the same kind of publications on social networks. In the maneuvering of this operation: Russian intelligence services.

https://assets-decoders.lemonde.fr/redacweb/DEFDEF Erdogan/_02_01.jpghttps://assets-decoders.lemonde.fr/redacweb/DEFDEF Erdogan/_02_01.jpgTwo fake anti-Ukraine and anti-Erdogan demonstrations in Paris in 2023 identify the same person. the worldlielielielielielielieWatch the video

Burn the Turkish flag or tag slogans

the worldIn conjunction with anti-Russian online media Central folder and European media DR, Suddeutsche Zeitung, NRK, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Expression, SVTDelphi and German public companies WDR/NRDDocuments written and authenticated by members of Russian intelligence.

One of the documents, titled “The Anti-Erdogan Project,” deals with relations between Turkey and Europe. Russian services believe ” Turkey and EU countries are experiencing significant tensions » and specify Fierce diplomatic maneuvering between Turkey and Sweden following the suspension of the Scandinavian country’s NATO membership process. The author also asserts that there is a “” in Europe. A growing anti-Islamic sentiment “.

See also  Dmitry Medvedev assures that the "special operation" aims to "avoid World War III".

Play in it “Feeling”Recommend listening to the report ” Local residents or migrants » To film themselves burning the Turkish flag or chanting slogans “Insults Erdogan” In several cities (Paris, The Hague, Brussels, Frankfurt).

According to a European intelligence agent (who wished to remain anonymous) who specializes in this type of operation, a project of this nature is highly plausible. “Part of Russian disinformation campaigns rely on real tensions, such as an already existing hybrid war between Turkey and Germany or between Turkey and France”He explains.

