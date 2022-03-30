Russia invades Ukraine, photos confirm Mariupol explosions

A satellite image showing the destruction of entire apartment complexes in the center of Mariupol. (Maxar Technologies)

Entire apartment blocks in the center of Mariupol have been wiped out – an unprecedented level of devastation in the besieged Ukrainian city – new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show.

With no connections in and out of Mariupol, the photos are the first Visual update In the past few days That did not come from Russian propaganda.

The images confirm what sensory satellite data from NASA captured: Dozens of explosions occurred in and around Mariupol.

Dramatic theater in ruins after being bombed. (Maxar Technologies)

East area Drama theater bombed – where authorities believe about 300 people were killed in a Russian attack – is in ruins. In one satellite image, roofs are either missing or significantly damaged in nearly every building.

Each house surrounding two separate apartment complexes in eastern Mariupol was destroyed. (Maxar Technologies)

In the east of Mariupol, another residential area was similarly damaged. Each home surrounding two separate apartment blocks was destroyed.

Another sprawling apartment complex was destroyed in the southeast of Mariupol, near the Azovstal iron and steel plant. CNN had earlier confirmed that Russian forces and Chechen fighters was active Close to this apartment complex.

Hundreds of people queue outside a metro supermarket in western Mariupol. (Maxar Technologies)

Satellite images also show survivors of the massacre.

Outside a metro supermarket in western Mariupol, hundreds of people are seen queuing to enter the building. Its roof has holes from military strikes.

The mayor of Mariupol estimated that up to 160,000 people were still in the city as of Monday.

Russian military vehicles were seen parked right next to houses northeast of Mariupol. (Maxar Technologies)

To the northeast of the city, Russian military positions were seen, including vehicles parked right next to the houses. Artillery positions being towed northeast of those vehicles can be seen.