Russia is accused of destabilizing the world.

The Russia On Tuesday, August 2, the United States accused “will disrupt the worldA possible visit by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives there could raise tensions around Taiwan. Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing.

“Washington is disrupting the world. Not one conflict has been resolved in recent decades, but many have been fueled“, Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on her Telegram account.

Read moreNancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan angers China

See more – The White House insists Nancy Pelosi has a “right” to visit Taiwan

The statements seem to be returning to sender in Moscow, which the West, led by the United States, accuses of destabilizing Ukraine with its military offensive. Nancy Pelosi began a tour of several Asian countries this week that could heighten tensions between China and the United States because of an unconfirmed but increasingly popular visit to Taiwan.

Read moreThere is renewed tension between the US and China over the issue of Taiwan

Beijing considers the island part of its territory, if necessary by force, and has repeatedly warned Washington against a senior official’s visit as a major provocation. Increasingly isolated on the international stage since its intervention in Ukraine and suffering economically from Western sanctions, Russia has been trying to get closer to China.

See more — China released video of military drills ahead of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan