August 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russia is accused of destabilizing the world.

Rusty Knowles August 2, 2022 1 min read

The Russia On Tuesday, August 2, the United States accused “will disrupt the worldA possible visit by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives there could raise tensions around Taiwan. Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing.

Washington is disrupting the world. Not one conflict has been resolved in recent decades, but many have been fueled“, Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on her Telegram account.

Read moreNancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan angers China

See more – The White House insists Nancy Pelosi has a “right” to visit Taiwan

The statements seem to be returning to sender in Moscow, which the West, led by the United States, accuses of destabilizing Ukraine with its military offensive. Nancy Pelosi began a tour of several Asian countries this week that could heighten tensions between China and the United States because of an unconfirmed but increasingly popular visit to Taiwan.

Read moreThere is renewed tension between the US and China over the issue of Taiwan

Beijing considers the island part of its territory, if necessary by force, and has repeatedly warned Washington against a senior official’s visit as a major provocation. Increasingly isolated on the international stage since its intervention in Ukraine and suffering economically from Western sanctions, Russia has been trying to get closer to China.

See more — China released video of military drills ahead of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

See also  She dies during a bungee jump performed incorrectly without a rubber band

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in an attack in Afghanistan, the US has said.

August 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Tour de Martinique 2022 in round skiffs: Robertle Rosette / Orange Caribe win

August 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

EU calls for ‘full implementation’ of deal to resume grain exports after first ship leaves

August 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Beyoncé Will Change A Capable Lyric On ‘Renaissance’: NPR

August 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A solar storm will hit the Earth tomorrow; Radio outages are expected in many areas

August 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Tiger Woods CEO Greg Norman said Tiger Woods has rejected an offer of between $700 million and $800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf chain.

August 2, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Logitech announces a new mobile device dedicated to cloud gaming

August 2, 2022 Len Houle