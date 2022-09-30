Russia is set to formalize the unification of Ukraine’s four administrative regions

Security Council votes on resolution condemning Russian “referendums”

The United Nations (UN) Security Council will vote on Friday on a resolution condemning annexation “referendums” organized by Moscow in Ukrainian-administered regions.

The council’s French presidency said the meeting will take place in New York at 3pm on Friday (9pm in Paris) ahead of another scheduled discussion on the leaks discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Draft text seen by AFP “Condemns the Russian Federation’s System of So-Called Illegal Referendums” In the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, they have found that they cannot have. “No Performance” No “to act as a basis for changing the status of these regions”, “including any purported connection” By Russia.

A draft resolution prepared by the United States and Albania calls on all states and other organizations “Does not recognize the alleged connection” In four regions of Russia. It also demands Moscow “stop now” His invasion of the Ukraine and “Immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces” from the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the immediacy of the Russian links, saying they did not. “No Place in the Modern World”.

If a Russian veto is not in doubt during Friday’s vote, it will go beyond the position of China, sometimes accused by Westerners of being too accommodating to Russia, which will be scrutinized. Beijing, officially neutral, repeated its call for respect for regional integrity this week “from all countries”. India’s situation will also be closely monitored. See also Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk claim control of the Lyman region

The day after the Russian invasion, the two countries abstained in February, when Russia vetoed a resolution condemning it in the House. “attack” From Ukraine.