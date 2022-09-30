September 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russia is set to formalize the unification of Ukraine’s four administrative regions

Rusty Knowles September 30, 2022 2 min read

Security Council votes on resolution condemning Russian “referendums”

The United Nations (UN) Security Council will vote on Friday on a resolution condemning annexation “referendums” organized by Moscow in Ukrainian-administered regions.

The council’s French presidency said the meeting will take place in New York at 3pm on Friday (9pm in Paris) ahead of another scheduled discussion on the leaks discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Draft text seen by AFP “Condemns the Russian Federation’s System of So-Called Illegal Referendums” In the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, they have found that they cannot have. “No Performance” No “to act as a basis for changing the status of these regions”, “including any purported connection” By Russia.

A draft resolution prepared by the United States and Albania calls on all states and other organizations “Does not recognize the alleged connection” In four regions of Russia. It also demands Moscow “stop now” His invasion of the Ukraine and “Immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces” from the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the immediacy of the Russian links, saying they did not. “No Place in the Modern World”.

If a Russian veto is not in doubt during Friday’s vote, it will go beyond the position of China, sometimes accused by Westerners of being too accommodating to Russia, which will be scrutinized. Beijing, officially neutral, repeated its call for respect for regional integrity this week “from all countries”. India’s situation will also be closely monitored.

See also  Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk claim control of the Lyman region

The day after the Russian invasion, the two countries abstained in February, when Russia vetoed a resolution condemning it in the House. “attack” From Ukraine.

The vote in the General Assembly, where none of the 193 member states has veto power, will make it possible to assess the extent of Russia’s isolation at a time when some developing countries are irritated that the West is focusing its full attention. Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

War in Ukraine – annexation referendums with Russia: “results were orchestrated by Moscow and do not reflect the will of the Ukrainian people”, says the head of US diplomacy

September 30, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age,” according to her death certificate

September 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

LIVE – Hurricane Ian: Florida hit by ‘catastrophic flooding’, 2 ​​million homes without power

September 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The death certificate shows that Queen Elizabeth II died of old age

September 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Scientists determine the source of the unexpected geological activity of the planet Ceres

September 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Tua Tagovailoa: The Miami Dolphins midfielder walked off the field on a stretcher during the game against the Bengals

September 30, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

A fired Nintendo worker comes forward to provide more details about his dismissal, a labor complaint

September 30, 2022 Len Houle