July 17, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russia is strengthening its defense positions in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine

Rusty Knowles July 17, 2022 2 min read

Antonov, which crashed in Greece, was not carrying weapons to Ukraine, but instead to Bangladesh.

On Saturday, an Antonov 12 cargo plane owned by Ukrainian company Meridian LTD crashed near the town of Paleochori Kavalas in northern Greece. Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Sunday that eight crew members were killed in the crash.

The minister said the plane was carrying 11 tonnes of weapons, including incendiary mortar mines, to Bangladesh. The exporter of these weapons is the private Serbian company Valir.

“As for the identity of the group, I think they are also Ukrainians, but we have no information about this, they are not Serbs”Mr. Stefanovic said during a press conference.

The Minister stressed that this was an agreed transaction with the Bangladesh Ministry of Defence “According to International Rules”. “Unfortunately, some media reported that the plane was carrying weapons to Ukraine, which is completely false.”He declared.

According to the minister, most of the cargo planes carrying weapons are of Soviet production and are in the possession of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

“Other than the fact that they are the property of Ukrainian companies, there is no connection between these objects and Ukraine.”The minister promised.

See also  Maddie McCain's death: Key suspect "100% guilty", German justice charges him by the end of the year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Some free train travel from September to the end of the year in response to inflation

July 17, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

4-Week Trend: Summer vacation weather until mid-August

July 16, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Live – War in Ukraine: Russia accuses it of firing missiles from Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

July 16, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Vicky Kaushal Wishes Katrina Kaif ‘Love’ On Her Birthday Like This

July 17, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Stargazing: Lehi Museum Collaborates with NASA to Teach About Webb Telescope Images

July 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Hero driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station

July 17, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Executive shares a sample image from the 200MP sensor on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

July 17, 2022 Len Houle