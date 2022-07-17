Russia is strengthening its defense positions in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine

Antonov, which crashed in Greece, was not carrying weapons to Ukraine, but instead to Bangladesh.

On Saturday, an Antonov 12 cargo plane owned by Ukrainian company Meridian LTD crashed near the town of Paleochori Kavalas in northern Greece. Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Sunday that eight crew members were killed in the crash.

The minister said the plane was carrying 11 tonnes of weapons, including incendiary mortar mines, to Bangladesh. The exporter of these weapons is the private Serbian company Valir.

A view of the crash site of a Ukrainian-owned Antonov An-12 cargo plane near Kavala, Greece, on July 17, 2022. Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters

“As for the identity of the group, I think they are also Ukrainians, but we have no information about this, they are not Serbs”Mr. Stefanovic said during a press conference.

The Minister stressed that this was an agreed transaction with the Bangladesh Ministry of Defence “According to International Rules”. “Unfortunately, some media reported that the plane was carrying weapons to Ukraine, which is completely false.”He declared.

According to the minister, most of the cargo planes carrying weapons are of Soviet production and are in the possession of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.