Russia launches an attack on Kiev – Military – DW – 06/12/2024

Ukraine shot down 5 of 6 missiles, all 24 drones launched by Russia

06/12/2024 June 12, 2024

Ukrainian air defense forces said they shot down five out of six missiles and all 24 drones launched by Russia in an attack overnight.

All five missiles targeting the capital Kiev, including the hypersonic Kinzhal missile, were shot down, according to Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, while an Iskander ballistic missile managed to penetrate the south of the country.

In Kiev, sirens sounded twice for two hours.

Several fires broke out outside the city due to falling missile debris, including at an unspecified industrial site. A gas station, several garages and a private building were said to have been damaged.

The district governor said that one person was injured.