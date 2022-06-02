Russia looks to block Western arms supplies to Ukraine, officials warn of increased offensive air strikes

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

a Senior Ukrainian official He warned Thursday that Russia is looking to ramp up its offensive in southern Ukraine and block Western arms supplies as the war drags on for nearly 100 days.

Russia is expected to intensify its air and missile strikes as it tries to advance in the southern regions of Ukraine Along the Black Sea.

Brigadier-General Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told reporters during a briefing that officials assess that Russia will specifically target civilian infrastructure and military facilities.

Gromov said Russia is looking to speed up its pace in southern Ukraine, where it has made slow and incremental gains and create a land bridge linking western Russia to the Kremlin-backed breakaway region in Russia. Moldova, known as Transnistria.

Russia is ramping up its invasion and has focused its efforts on claiming full control of eastern and southern Ukraine.

Although the war was fought largely with heavy artillery, a ground offensive has been launched in the Luhansk region as Russian forces attempt to take control.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry warned Thursday that it believes that Russia is trying to surround and capture all resistance forces fighting in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, with the aim of linking western Russia with the Crimea, which it has occupied since 2014.

If the Russian forces manage to take Luhansk, it will be easy for them to push the West into Donetsk along with other regions of Ukraine.

The United States and NATO are arming Ukraine in its war against Russia, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia has managed to control Russia. 20 percent of the country.

Officials have repeatedly warned that Russia may make another attempt to seize control of the capital, Kyiv, and thus complete control of Ukraine.

Gromov warned that Russia would increasingly target warehouses, storage facilities and logistical routes in an effort to disrupt Western arms supplies to Ukraine.