Russia-North Korea deal: Japan “deeply concerned”

Japan said Thursday “deep concern” A mutual defense agreement concluded earlier in the day between North Korea and Russia provides “Mutual Assistance in Case of Aggression” From one of the signatories, according to Vladimir Putin. There is Tokyo “It is very worrying that President Putin has not ruled out military-technical cooperation North Korea »Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi made the announcement during a press conference.

This type of collaboration “In terms of impact on the security environment of our country and the region, it may be in direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.”, he added. The Russian head of state on Wednesday united against the agreement between the two countries“Sovereignty” American “A truly revolutionary document”Add that to Russia “Does not rule out military-technical cooperation” With Pyongyang.

“Revised” Sanctions Against North Korea

The U.S. and its allies fear this continued rapprochement could lead to new supplies of North Korean weapons and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Mr. Putin also said that there should be UN sanctions against the North Korean regime “corrected”Mr. Hayashi ruled Thursday “unacceptable”.

“Despite the will of the international community, Russia has acquired weapons and ammunition. including ballistic missiles Their use with North Korea and in Ukraine is in flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.A Japanese government spokesman announced.