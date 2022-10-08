October 9, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russia Replaces Its Attack Commander; Traffic resumes on the Crimean bridge

Rusty Knowles October 9, 2022 2 min read

Ukrainian grain arrives in Spain by train

A train loaded with grain from Ukraine has arrived in Spain as part of a pilot project to explore the possibility of using rail transport when sea routes are blocked by the conflict with Russia, the Spanish government announced on Saturday.

A cargo train owned by Spanish public rail operator Renfe left Madrid on August 9 for the Polish city of Chelm, near the Ukrainian border, as part of a pilot project to explore the possibility of importing grain by rail from Ukraine.

Before starting the 2,400-kilometer journey, 25 containers, each measuring 12 meters, were loaded with 600 tons of Ukrainian grain. He arrived in Barcelona on Thursday evening with stops in Lodz in central Poland and Duisburg in western Germany, Spain’s transport ministry said in a statement. “This project allows us to analyze the technical and economic feasibility of rail transport of grain in addition to the maritime method at a time marked by war in Ukraine”, the ministry underlined. He “The current environment shows that long-distance rail transport requires a great deal of coordination between the various actors involved in the process”he added.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed an accord brokered by Turkey with the backing of the United Nations, lifting Moscow’s naval blockade and freeing millions of tons of embargoed grain, helping to avert a food crisis. Since then, dozens of ships carrying agri-food products have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Crimean Bridge, a symbol of unification in 2014, was partially destroyed after an explosion

October 8, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Almost 2,500 km2 of territory has been liberated since the counteroffensive began

October 8, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

“God has put you in power”, Russian patriarch begins for Putin’s 70th birthday

October 7, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Alan Moore says that fascination with superheroes is a precursor to fascism

October 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA’s Juno Gets Highest-Resolution View of the Mysterious Region of Icy Jupiter’s Moon Europa

October 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

College Football Scores, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Games: Oklahoma State, UCLA, Utah in action

October 9, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Poll: Should you buy a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro?

October 9, 2022 Len Houle