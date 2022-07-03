Russia says it is keeping all of Ukraine’s Luhansk while capturing the last city

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a destroyed Russian tank on the front line in Luhansk Territory, Ukraine, on June 09, 2022.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that Moscow and its allies are now in control of Ukraine’s Luhansk region after capturing the last major city, Lyschansk.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the Russian claim, which, if confirmed, would be a milestone for Moscow on the 130th day of the war.

Repelled in its initial attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, Russia has focused on driving Ukrainian forces out of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv since Russia’s first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu told Putin to “liberate” the Luhansk region thanks to the capture of Lyschansk, once a major coal mining center.