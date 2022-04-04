Russia, UN Security Council calls on Russia to suspend uranium enrichment

Update at 5 p.m.

Zhelensky accused Russia of ‘genocide’. In an interview with the US channel CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky on Sunday blamed Russia. “Genocide” In Ukraine to remove “The whole nation”The next day, numerous bodies were found on the streets of Bautza, a town on the outskirts of Kiev.

Nearly 300 people were buried in Putza. “We have already buried 280 people”, City mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said Saturday. Bootsa was recaptured in recent hours by Ukrainian forces after nearly a month of Russian occupation. The evaluation is ongoing.

Ukraine is demanding further sanctions against Russia. “The Russians want to get rid of the Ukrainians as much as they can. They need to be stopped. I now demand the devastating new G7 sanctions. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote on Twitter, quoting “Oil, gas and coal embargo”, All closure “Ports for Russian Ships and Goods” And this “Disconnection of all Russian banks Swift.

Russia denies any abuse. “Where did these films go for four days? Confirms that their disappearance is fake. The Russian Defense Ministry says on its Telegram channel that the Russian army left Poucha on March 30.

“Russian authorities must respond to these crimes,” Macron said. “The images reaching us from Bautza, a liberated town near Kiev, are unbearable. In the streets, hundreds of cowardly civilians were killed. The French president lamented on Twitter.

The voice of the international community is loud. In addition to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholes also demanded that the light be turned on. “Crimes committed by the Russian military”. “It must be stopped”, Said Anthony Blingen, President of US Diplomacy. For his part, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the actions “Scary” And “Totally unacceptable” Against the public. See also Infection in Guadeloupe continues to decline for 7 weeks

Motijin’s mayor ‘killed in prison’ by Russian troops. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vareshchuk on Sunday. Olha Sukenko and her husband were abducted in this village west of Kiev and were pronounced dead on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said in a telegram that the abducted Perislav and Snivsky mayors – from Gerson (south) and Chernihiv (north), respectively, had been released on March 19 and 25.