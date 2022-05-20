Russia continues to pose a threat. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Kuznul has stated that he wants Ukraine to secede from it Zaporozhye Atomic Power StationOccupied by the Russian army, until kyiv paid for Moscow to generate electricity.

The report coincides with reports in recent weeks that Russia is preparing for a protracted occupation or the annexation of the south.Ukraine It controls the Kerson area and much of Zaporoshi.

“If Ukraine’s power system is willing to pay, it can operate for Ukraine (the power plant). If (Ukraine) does not agree, then (the power plant) will return to Russia,” Mr Khousnoulline announced Wednesday during a relocation at the nuclear power plant site by Russian agents. “We have a lot of experience in nuclear power plants. We have companies with this experience in Russia. (One in Zaporozhye) will no doubt continue to work,” he said.

The Russians will not have the ability to cut off electricity to parts of Ukraine

The Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom on Thursday morning promised to supply more of the plant to Ukraine. Electricity.

The Russians “do not have the technical capacity to deliver power from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,” spokesman Leonid Oliynyk told AFP. “It will take time and money. It’s like building a bridge in the Crimea. We will get everything back under Ukrainian control in a month or two,” he continued. “No one is going to buy anything from them,” he said.

He also assured that the Russians would not be able to cut off power to parts of Ukraine that were not under Russian control. “All necessary equipment is under Ukrainian control,” he said.

In 2021, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the plant accounted for 20% of Ukraine’s annual electricity generation and 47% of production by the Ukrainian nuclear navy.