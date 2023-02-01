Russia warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine: ‘It will lead to an escalation of this crisis’

Russia on Wednesday Target Israel He warned it against getting involved in the war in Ukraine by supplying weapons to Kyiv, claiming that such a step would “escalate this crisis.”

“We say that all countries that supply weapons should understand that we will consider these as legitimate targets of the Russian armed forces,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

She added that “any attempts – implemented or even unrealized, but declared – to supply additional, new or other weapons – will lead to an escalation of this crisis.” “Everyone should realize that.”

Zakharova’s comments came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he was Consider supplying Ukraine with more than just humanitarian aid – a move that would reverse Israel’s previous stance on the war.

Netanyahu told CNN on Tuesday that he was “looking into” providing Ukraine with “other types of aid” besides humanitarian assistance.

Israel has made no difficult commitments to Ukraine when it comes to defense aid largely because of the complex relationship it has with Russia, despite Moscow’s commitment. A thriving relationship with Iran — which has supplied drones to Russia for its war effort in Ukraine — may prompt Jerusalem to change its tune.

Netanyahu’s comments contradict a statement made last week by an Israeli Defense Ministry spokesperson who told Fox News that “Israel’s security level policy has not changed.”

The spokesman’s statement came after reports that Israel had rejected a US request to send Hawk missiles to Ukraine.

“Each application is examined on its merits. Furthermore, we do not indicate additional details,” the spokesperson added.

But the Netanyahu administration has set its sights on countering Iranian threats and Russia’s growing partnership with the Persian nation may mean that Israel may finally decide to support Ukraine with arms.

Netanyahu also said he would not mind being a mediator if Russia and Ukraine, along with the United States, asked him to play this role.

Russia’s warning on Wednesday was not directed only at Israel.

France also got into a bit of a spat after Zakharova denounced French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks this week when he said sending warplanes to Ukraine was out of the question.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday also accused NATO’s “entire military infrastructure” of “acting against Russia.”

“We see how the entire NATO intelligence infrastructure, including reconnaissance aircraft, satellite groups, works for Ukraine in 24/7 mode,” he claimed, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Peskov said the dynamic creates a “very strange” and “hostile” environment for Russia.