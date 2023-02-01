February 2, 2023

Russia warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine: ‘It will lead to an escalation of this crisis’

February 1, 2023

Russia on Wednesday Target Israel He warned it against getting involved in the war in Ukraine by supplying weapons to Kyiv, claiming that such a step would “escalate this crisis.”

“We say that all countries that supply weapons should understand that we will consider these as legitimate targets of the Russian armed forces,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

She added that “any attempts – implemented or even unrealized, but declared – to supply additional, new or other weapons – will lead to an escalation of this crisis.” “Everyone should realize that.”

FILE – Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the Kremlin on January 30, 2020 in Moscow, Russia.
(Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Israel rejects the US request to obtain Hawk missiles to help Ukraine

Zakharova’s comments came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he was Consider supplying Ukraine with more than just humanitarian aid – a move that would reverse Israel’s previous stance on the war.

Netanyahu told CNN on Tuesday that he was “looking into” providing Ukraine with “other types of aid” besides humanitarian assistance.

Israel has made no difficult commitments to Ukraine when it comes to defense aid largely because of the complex relationship it has with Russia, despite Moscow’s commitment. A thriving relationship with Iran — which has supplied drones to Russia for its war effort in Ukraine — may prompt Jerusalem to change its tune.

Netanyahu’s comments contradict a statement made last week by an Israeli Defense Ministry spokesperson who told Fox News that “Israel’s security level policy has not changed.”

See also  Russia "destroyed" Bakhmut. Donbass front lines "hard": Zelensky

The spokesman’s statement came after reports that Israel had rejected a US request to send Hawk missiles to Ukraine.

“Each application is examined on its merits. Furthermore, we do not indicate additional details,” the spokesperson added.

The Israeli Hawk anti-aircraft missile battery system

The Israeli Hawk anti-aircraft missile battery system
(David Rubinger/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The United States transfers stocks of military weapons from Israel to Ukraine

But the Netanyahu administration has set its sights on countering Iranian threats and Russia’s growing partnership with the Persian nation may mean that Israel may finally decide to support Ukraine with arms.

Netanyahu also said he would not mind being a mediator if Russia and Ukraine, along with the United States, asked him to play this role.

Russia’s warning on Wednesday was not directed only at Israel.

France also got into a bit of a spat after Zakharova denounced French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks this week when he said sending warplanes to Ukraine was out of the question.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday also accused NATO’s “entire military infrastructure” of “acting against Russia.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the ceremony at the Menorah Monument in Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the ceremony at the Menorah Monument in Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, 2023.
(Photo courtesy of the Office of the President of Ukraine)

“We see how the entire NATO intelligence infrastructure, including reconnaissance aircraft, satellite groups, works for Ukraine in 24/7 mode,” he claimed, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Peskov said the dynamic creates a “very strange” and “hostile” environment for Russia.

See also  Live coronavirus updates and omicron variant news

