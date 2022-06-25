Russia will supply Belarus with nuclear-capable missiles “in the coming months.”

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png 30 Status on the map Zoom in

Environment Hosted live by Cécile Bouanchaud Cover Image: File photo provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense showing the launch of a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile. PA The leaders of the 27 gave the status of candidates for the European Union to Ukraine and Moldova Announced by Charles Michael, President of the Council of Europe “Historical moment”In the midst of the Russian attack. Kyiv eagerly awaited this decisionTaken at the EU Heads of Government and Government Summit in Brussels, Indicates the beginning of a long and complex process towards members. Volodymyr Zelensky greeted “A Unique and Historic Moment”.

Announced by Charles Michael, President of the Council of Europe “Historical moment”In the midst of the Russian attack. Kyiv eagerly awaited this decisionTaken at the EU Heads of Government and Government Summit in Brussels, Indicates the beginning of a long and complex process towards members. Volodymyr Zelensky greeted “A Unique and Historic Moment”. In Siverodonetsk, “Ukrainian armed forces must be withdrawn […]. They received the order. “The announcement was made by Sergei Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region on Friday, June 24. “There is no point in being in a position that has been bombed continuously for months ⁇ When the city was “Almost reduced to rubble”He explained.

When the city was “Almost reduced to rubble”He explained. Governor of the Donetsk region And that said Thursday “No city” There is no area under his administration “Safe” For its citizens, the fighting was very violent. Anti-aircraft warnings Sounded at night from Thursday to Friday Many major Ukrainian cities, from Donetsk Odessa . The Russian military also continues Bombing in the Mykolaiv area On Thursday it announced it had destroyed 49 fuel reserves and three armored repair centers.

And that said Thursday “No city” There is no area under his administration “Safe” For its citizens, the fighting was very violent. Sounded at night from Thursday to Friday Many major Ukrainian cities, from Donetsk . The Russian military also continues On Thursday it announced it had destroyed 49 fuel reserves and three armored repair centers. Officer of the occupation administration established by Russia in Gershon In southern Ukraine, He was killed Friday, officials said “Attack”. This is the first time pro-Russian officials have announced that one of their representatives has been killed in an escalating attack.

In southern Ukraine, This is the first time pro-Russian officials have announced that one of their representatives has been killed in an escalating attack. On Thursday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Resnikov announced in support, with a photo, The arrival of the first examples of several rocket launchers in the American Himalayas With a range of 80 kilometers, the White House announced a few hours ago that A.C. New component of military aid to Kiev Worth $ 450 million.

With a range of 80 kilometers, the White House announced a few hours ago that A.C. Worth $ 450 million. Germany implements Level 2 of its emergency gas supply program. Germany on Thursday launched a 60% drop in supplies from Moscow via the North Stream gas pipeline. “Warning status” Its emergency plan aims to guarantee its gas supply and bring the country closer to the ration situation. In this context the government, “Stabilize” Market players to deal with high prices. The third and final phase of the project, The “Emergency”Allow the state to arrange the ration. See also 30-hour police custody for a member of the band 'Kassav'