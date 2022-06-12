Russian army destroys a bridge near Siverodonetsk; Makes its reserve battalions to capture the city of Moscow

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Cover Image: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the front row in Siverodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Oleksandr Rathushniak / AB Check out our live stream from yesterday Here. Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine Report. In Ukraine, the Hundred Days War of the Mariupol Orphans Investigation. The excessive environmental cost of wars is a political misconception True. In Kiev, Ursula van der Leyen promises a quick response to Ukraine’s ambitions Editorial. Necessary clarity of Elysee Grandstand. “ There is an urgent need to open railroads across Europe for the export of Ukrainian wheat. ”
Environment
Cover Image: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the front row in Siverodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Oleksandr Rathushniak / AB
Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine
Report. In Ukraine, the Hundred Days War of the Mariupol Orphans
Investigation. The excessive environmental cost of wars is a political misconception
True. In Kiev, Ursula van der Leyen promises a quick response to Ukraine’s ambitions
Editorial. Necessary clarity of Elysee
Grandstand. “ There is an urgent need to open railroads across Europe for the export of Ukrainian wheat. ”
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Celibacy, the appointment of women … Spanish Catholics want to discuss the future of the clergy
Zhelensky calls for an end to the Russian siege on Black Sea ports
She contracted STI for a car and received $ 5.2 million in damages