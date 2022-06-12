June 13, 2022

Russian army destroys a bridge near Siverodonetsk; Makes its reserve battalions to capture the city of Moscow

Rusty Knowles June 12, 2022 2 min read

Environment

Hosted live by Solène L’Hénoret and Clemence Apetogbor

Cover Image: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the front row in Siverodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Oleksandr Rathushniak / AB

  • Ukraine’s request for EU (EU) candidate status will be answered soonPromised on Saturday, Ursula von der Leyen. “We want to support Ukraine’s trip to Europe”Volodymyr Zelensky promised, head of the European Commission, kyiv visit.
  • On the ground, fighting is intensifying in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian civil servants made it clear Sunday morning that the Russians were in the lead “Without success” Attacks on the Sevirodonets in Donbass pointed to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers chased the army from Moscow to the vicinity of Vrubievka, Mikholev or Vassilivka.
  • President Zhelensky pointed out, Saturday nightLocal areas were recaptured by Ukrainian forces While the Russian army is still attacking on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, Tavriïsk in the Kherson region, and Zaporijia province. Regional Governor Volodymyr Druze said the area around Sortkiev in western Ukraine was also shelled in the evening.
  • During an interview, it aired Friday YouTube Channel “Feigin Live”, Oleksi Arrestovich, an adviser to President Zhelensky, acknowledged that the Ukrainian army had lost about 10,000 fighters.One hundred percent a day.
  • Speaking via video at the Asia-Pacific Security Council, Zhelensky again called on the international community to press Russia to end the siege of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.Otherwise “Food shortages will inevitably lead to political turmoil and the risk of overthrowing many governments.”.
  • Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fengke, while speaking at the forum, said in Beijing on Sunday “Supported peace talks” Between the two warriors and promised that his country would not “Never provided material support to Russia” In this conflict.
