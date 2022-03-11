Russian attacks on Lutsk and Dnieper … military parade around Kiev “halted” …

4:15 am: “Now what, are you going to de-simise Ukraine?”, Zhelensky replied in Moscow.

In a speech, the Ukrainian president denied Moscow’s reiteration of Ukrainian laboratories conducting military research on chemical weapons. According to Washington, the Russian campaign could be used by Vladimir Putin as an excuse to launch his own C attack.Mike. “What are you going to use ammonium and phosphorus for? Are you going to attack a maternity ward, a church or a children’s hospital? “

“Now what, are you going to de-chemise Ukraine?” According to Zhelensky, “pre-Soviet” laboratories “do research in ordinary science, not military technology”. “I am the father of two children. No chemical weapons have been developed in my country.” pic.twitter.com/biskebarj5 – Philip Berry (@ptiberry) March 11, 2022