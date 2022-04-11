Russian-backed separatists claim to have captured the port of Mariupol

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: This is 6pm, we will create a new update in the news:

Emmanuel Macron has challenged pensions in the North, talking about the purchasing power of Marine Le Pen in the Yon: the presidential-candidate and his far-right rival are engaged in a ground battle before a fight in the second round of the presidential election. Outgoing President Finally in bulk 27.84% of the vote In the first round, the leader of the RN collected 23.15% of the vote. Follow their claims live on us.

Republicans believe it“Can’t give voice to Marine Le Pen” In the second round of the presidential election. LR leader Christian Jacob, however, did not call for an outgoing president to vote. The motion was passed “The vast majority” In the political office, insists “Republicans are fungi free of macronism or Lebanese”.

The Ukrainian military says it can expect a Russian attack “soon” In the East, it has become a Kremlin’s priority. In the south of the country, the leader of pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk says his forces have completely captured the port of Mariupol. Follow our lives.

Advocate General, Aziz sought before the Court of Dubs Life sentence Against Nicolas Zepeda, he tried to assassinate his ex-Japanese girlfriend Narumi Kurosaki in 2016, whose body has yet to be found.

: Hello Lyons. Find out how Ukraine is getting ready Decisive attacks Pro-Russian separatists claim that they have completely captured the main objectives of the Russian forces, including the strategic port of Mariupol. At the diplomatic level, Austrian President Carl Nehammer, the first European official to travel to Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine, is trying to gain access to humanitarian corridors, while new European sanctions are being discussed in Luxembourg.

: Political news keeps us away from Ukraine war news. Can you let us know about the situation from Saturday? Thank you for your life.

: Joseph Borel, the head of European diplomacy, has blamed Russia “The cause of world hunger” With the war in Ukraine, by destroying wheat reserves and preventing exports abroad.

: “As for the port of Mariupol, it is already under our control.”, Said Denis Bushlin, quoted by Russian news agencies. Edouard Bassourin, a representative of the separatist army, told him that the last Ukrainian guards were now concentrated in the large Azovstal and Azovmak factories.

: The leader of the pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk says his forces have completely captured the port of Mariupol.

: Meeting between Vladimir Putin and Austrian President Carl Nehemmar, Has begun. He was the first European leader to visit Moscow since the beginning of the Ukraine invasion. This trip There is “A Dangerous Mission”The Chancellor agreed, but a “Conversation window” Came, said.

(Michael Clementayev, Stephanie Loose / Pool / Sputnik / AFP)

: “According to our reports, the enemy had almost finished preparing for the attack on the east. An attack will be launched soon. ”

The Ukrainian military says it can expect a Russian attack “soon” In the eastAfter the withdrawal of Russian troops from the north of the country and around Q, this became the Kremlin’s priority.

: Hello RaftIn fact, The The port of Mariupol was destroyedDestroyed up to 90%, the Russians are ready to turn the page. “Today will be the last war because our ammunition is exhausted. Said the 36th National Naval Brigade, which is part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After more than 40 days of fierce fighting, “The enemy gradually pushed us back (…), surrounded us and now trying to destroy us.”Force explained.

: A final battle at Mariupol. So the city will fall into the hands of the Russians, and how should it be explained? Thanks

: “It’s a city of half a million people. The invaders besieged it, not even allowing them to bring water and food. The Russians completely destroyed and burned Mariupol to ashes.”

Addressed the South Korean National Assembly, Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed it “Tens of thousands” People were killed in the city of Mariupol, while the Ukrainian army says it was preparing “One Last War”.

(Via Ilya Fidalev / Sputnik AFP)

: According to UNHCR figures, about 44,000 Ukrainian refugees have already been added to the more than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have already fled their country since Vladimir Putin’s occupation on February 24. Europe has never seen such a flood of refugees since World War II.

: The Ukrainian military says it is preparing “One Last War” In the destroyed port Like MariupolIt was besieged by the Russian army for more than 40 days.

: Ukrainian authorities try to recover lost communication axes. A temporary slip road has been built in Romanovka, near Kiev, to restore traffic between Irfin, Bautista, Costomel, Worcester and the capital. It took five days to build this 245 meter track. Says Grill Tymoshenko, Member of the Cabinet of the President. This ramp should pave the way for expediting humanitarian aid.

(Grilo Dimoshenko / Telegram)

: Here’s a new point in this message:

We take it for granted and start all over again: opposing the second round of the presidential election Emmanuel Macron And Marine Le Pen. The outgoing president received 27.60% more votes than the RN candidate, with 23.41% of the vote, according to almost the final results provided by the Interior Ministry. Jean-Luc Mélenchon missed the qualifier with a sigh (21.95%).

# PresidentValérie Pécresse, the defeated Republican candidate, launched a national appeal for donations, which, after a score of less than 5%, pushed his campaign into a financial position. “Important”. “I personally owe five million.”She announced.

“Tens of thousands die in Mariupol”, Said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky before the South Korean parliament. Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president announced that 5,000 people had died in the eastern city of Ukraine. Follow our lives.

The fields of Tarn and Haute-Garonne are kept Orange warning for strong winds Through Météo France, octane winds will gradually strengthen in these two areas from 6 pm, reaching speeds of up to 120 km per hour domestically.

: At the end of March, during a previous assessment, Ukrainian President Mariupol announced that 5,000 people had died. At present it is not possible to verify these figures independently.

: “This is a city of half a million people. The Russian occupiers blocked it and cut off water and food supplies.”President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his speech that it was also broadcast on Ukrainian television. “Mariupol was destroyed and tens of thousands of people died there. “

: “Tens of thousands die in Mariupol”Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky before the South Korean parliament.

: I am proud to welcome on #Lviv the Division of Technology and Science to assist their comrades in war crimes investigations around #Kiev. The first to provide such assistance. They will be at work tomorrow. Unity https://t.co/3pX9LkPzeq

: A “Division of Technology and Science” The French arrived in the city of Lviv in Ukraine “To assist their Ukrainian comrades in the investigation of war crimes around Kiev”The French ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Ponzins, announced on Twitter.

: We review this morning’s news, strongly marked by the first round results of the presidential election:

We take it for granted and start all over again: opposing the second round of the presidential election Emmanuel Macron And Marine Le Pen. The outgoing president received 27.60% more votes than the RN candidate, with 23.41% of the vote, according to almost the final results provided by the Interior Ministry. Jean-Luc Mélenchon missed the qualifier with a sigh (21.95%).

The election was marked by “effective” votes, preventing many candidates from exceeding the 5% mark, which ensured a refund of campaign expenses. EELV a “Crisis situation”, Promises its National Secretary Julien Bayou on franceinfo. Follow the reactions within Our life.

French Banking Society General Notice “Stop operations” In Russia Russia’s heavyweights Rosbank will sell its entire stake in the banking sector, as well as its insurance subsidiaries in the country, according to a statement.

The fields of Tarn and Haute-Garonne are kept Orange warning for strong winds Through Météo France, octane winds will gradually strengthen in these two areas from 6 pm, reaching speeds of up to 120 km per hour domestically.

: EU foreign ministers discuss sixth sanctions against Moscow in Luxembourg. But the ceasefire on oil and gas is still dividing by twenty-seven to stop funding Russian war efforts, so there is no new outcome expected today.

: Several controversial pro-Russian rallies were held in Germany this weekend at the initiative of a large Russian-speaking community that considers itself discriminated against since troops invaded Ukraine from Moscow.

: After Gramadorsk bombing, On Friday, many residents refused to flee despite fears, according to our correspondent on the site. Some people sometimes prefer to stay with their families rather than being separated. Others make it a matter of patriotism and believe in the victory of Ukrainian forces. (Gilles Calinaro / Radio France)

: Austrian President Carl Nehmmer is the first European leader to visit Moscow and meet Vladimir Putin since the start of the Ukraine invasion. A “Work in Danger” Kyiv preparing for a massive Russian offensive in the east.

: The Bank notes that this decision by Société Générale will have a negative impact on its accounts of 1 3.1 billion. Despite criticism, Ukraine continued its operations in Russia until February 24, despite the occupation.

: Announces the French Banking Society General “Stop operations” In Russia, and in the Russian banking sector, the heavyweight company Rosebank will sell its entire stake, as well as its insurance subsidiaries in the country, according to a press release.