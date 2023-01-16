Russian bombing in Dnipro kills at least 40, EU condemns as ‘war crime’

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: A man entered Norway on foot from Russia, Friday through Saturday night, Wagner claimed to be a veteran of the militia. The 25-year-old Russian national, who says he has information about the execution of a dozen mercenaries by his own group, said Norway was ready to cooperate with police and international justice. He was transferred to Oslo after expressing his desire to apply for asylum. (GULAGU.NET / YOUTUBE)

: The death toll from Saturday’s Russian strike on a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, has risen to 40. It has therefore become one of the highest since the beginning of the war, and is in danger of increasing. Moscow did not claim responsibility for the massacre.

: Here’s the news update at 6pm:

#THIAIS 16-year-old suspect”He was arrested at his home. and was taken into police custody, the public prosecutor announced A teenager died this morning after being stabbed Near his high school in Val-de-Marne.

Meteo France An orange alert has been issued for 13 districts in the southern part of the country tomorrow. Follow our life.

#Retirees CGT Energy Elected officials who support reform are threatened with blackoutsIts Secretary General Sébastien Menespillier said.

The European Union condemned a “war crime” Russian in Dnipro, where At least 36 people were killed in one blast. Follow our life.

: Ukrainian football is also involved in the war effort. Shakhtar Donetsk have announced that they will release 22-year-old Ukrainian striker Myklo Mudryk from Chelsea for tens of thousands of euros. 23.11 million euros to help Ukrainian soldiers and their families.

: Russia’s president condemns increasing Western arms to Ukraine, during a phone interview with his Turkish counterpart, as the United Kingdom prepares to deliver tanks to Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin criticized this “Western Supporters” Who is Ukraine? “Increase their supply of arms and military equipment” In Kiev, the Kremlin said in a statement.

: Russian strike A murder against a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine “war crime” The Swedish Presidency of the European Union says whose perpetrators must be punished. In a joint conference with European Council President Charles Michael, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson condemned “Terrible attack”.

: At 2 p.m., we have a new comment on the news:

#Weather reportThree departments are still on orange alert, that is for floods and Cantal and Loser snow-ice, 90,000 homes are still without electricity, that is Pas-de-Calais. Follow our life.

Italian actress Gina Lolloprigida, a star of the 1950s and 1960s, is known for her roles. Tulip fan And Bread, love and imagination, He died at the age of 95.

• Results of a strike on a building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro So far 36 people have died and 75 have been injured. Russia denies any responsibility.

A minor was arrested, according to Franceinfo’s police source A 16-year-old boy was attacked This morning, near Guillaume-Apollinaire high school in Thias (Val-de-Marne). He was killed with multiple stab wounds.

: From Switzerland, the Red Cross tries to find traces of Ukrainian refugees. The system is unlocked A call center To help families who have no news about their loved ones.

Here are the numbers to contact if you are concerned about this situation. To contact the ICRC from Ukraine: 0 800 300 155 (main number), 0 800 300 185 (from Donetsk), 0 800 300 195 (from Luhansk). Number outside Ukraine: +41 22 730 36 00.

: “We are very tired. Every morning, we go out to fetch water. At home, the lamp is a candle and we warm ourselves in the wood stove. But we still need to find firewood…” Our special correspondents Omar Ouahmane and Gilles Gallinaro are in Bakhmut They gave a voice to the people who were tired of this war.

(Dimitar Tilkoff/AFP)

: Approximately 100 Ukrainian troops arrived on US soil this evening – and they will soon begin training on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill. @ZelenskyyUa says the system will make a significant difference in strengthening Kiev’s defenses against Russia. @FoxNewsMMR @FoxNews https://t.co/JFCC6GvA43

: According to the American channel Fox News, one hundred Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the US state of Oklahoma for training in the use of the Patriot Air Defense System. The planned training has been stepped up, but it should be spread over several months. The radar power of these systems makes it possible to simultaneously identify multiple targets and launch surface-to-air missiles at a speed of 4,000 km/h. At this point, one copy should be provided by the US and the other by Germany.

: It’s noon and we’re previewing the morning news:

• Results of a strike on a building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro So far 36 people have died and 75 have been injured. Russia denies any responsibility.

• About 90,000 Enedis customers are without electricity After Gerard’s depression passed. 14 departments are still on orange alert for strong winds, two for “snow and ice” and another due to the risk of flooding.

•A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death multiple times, this morning, near the Guillaume-Apollinaire high school in Thias (Val-de-Marne). The Créteil prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been launched.

• There is now hope of finding survivors after the plane crash in Nepal “bad”, A local official said. The bodies of 68 people have already been recovered.

: The Kremlin denies any responsibility for a strike on a residential building in Dnipro where at least 36 people were killed. Russian presidential spokesman Dmytro Peskov believes the tragedy was caused by Ukrainian air defense and not a direct attack.

: In Zaporizhia, last night, a residential building was damaged by an S-300 missile, the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine reported. Five people, including two boys aged 9 and 15, were injured by shards of glass.

(Kirill Tymoshenko/Telegram)

Two days later in Dnipro, relief efforts continue after a Russian strike on a residential building. Tents were set up to provide assistance to the victims, and psychologists attended to 98 victims. Nearly 580 people were mobilized to help the citizens.

: Here are some pictures of the rescue operations in Dnipro last night.

(AFP)

The death toll from a Russian strike that destroyed a building in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine, has now risen to 35, including two children, the region’s governor announced. “Thirty-nine people rescued, 75 injured”Valentyn Reznichenko says. “The fate of the 35 people living in the building is unknown.”

: It’s 9 o’clock, we (again) have a coffee and we take the topics:

• About 75,000 Enedis customers There is no electricity in the west of France, Gérard after passing depression. Twenty-three sectors are under an orange warning for high winds, two are under an orange “snow and ice” warning, and one is under an orange warning for flooding.

• There is now hope of finding survivors after the plane crash in Nepal “bad”A local official said. The bodies of 68 people have already been found.

• NATO announced yesterday that Ukraine could expect new heavy weapons from the West “In the Near Future”. Now the number of Russian attacks on a building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro 30 dead, 43 missing and over 70 injured.

• As of today, 10 million workers Can benefit from a 100 euro fuel allowance. This replaces the discount on prices at the pump that will be in effect until the end of 2022.

: It’s time for a press review. the cross Interested in unity organized behind the front to feed the Ukrainian soldiers.

(cross)

: Here are the topics at 6:

• Take care of yourself, especially if you drive. Météo France has put 23 departments in the north of the country on orange alert due to high winds. Cantal and Loser are under orange warning for snow and ice.

• NATO announced yesterday that Ukraine could expect new heavy weapons from the West “In the Near Future”. Now the number of Russian attacks on a building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro 30 dead, 43 missing and over 70 injured.

• From today, 10 million workers can benefit from a 100 euro fuel allowance (If you fill a form on the tax website) This replaces the discount on prices at the pump that will be in effect until the end of 2022.

• Australian Nick Kyrgios has announced his withdrawal from the Australian OpenDue to a knee injury.