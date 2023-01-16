Russian bombing in Dnipro kills at least 40, EU condemns as ‘war crime’

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
#THIAIS 16-year-old suspect”He was arrested at his home. and was taken into police custody, the public prosecutor announced A teenager died this morning after being stabbed Near his high school in Val-de-Marne.
Meteo France An orange alert has been issued for 13 districts in the southern part of the country tomorrow. Follow our life.
#Retirees CGT Energy Elected officials who support reform are threatened with blackoutsIts Secretary General Sébastien Menespillier said.
The European Union condemned a “war crime” Russian in Dnipro, where At least 36 people were killed in one blast. Follow our life.
Vladimir Putin criticized this “Western Supporters” Who is Ukraine? “Increase their supply of arms and military equipment” In Kiev, the Kremlin said in a statement.
#Weather reportThree departments are still on orange alert, that is for floods and Cantal and Loser snow-ice, 90,000 homes are still without electricity, that is Pas-de-Calais. Follow our life.
Italian actress Gina Lolloprigida, a star of the 1950s and 1960s, is known for her roles. Tulip fan And Bread, love and imagination, He died at the age of 95.
• Results of a strike on a building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro So far 36 people have died and 75 have been injured. Russia denies any responsibility.
A minor was arrested, according to Franceinfo’s police source A 16-year-old boy was attacked This morning, near Guillaume-Apollinaire high school in Thias (Val-de-Marne). He was killed with multiple stab wounds.
• About 90,000 Enedis customers are without electricity After Gerard’s depression passed. 14 departments are still on orange alert for strong winds, two for “snow and ice” and another due to the risk of flooding.
•A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death multiple times, this morning, near the Guillaume-Apollinaire high school in Thias (Val-de-Marne). The Créteil prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been launched.
• There is now hope of finding survivors after the plane crash in Nepal “bad”, A local official said. The bodies of 68 people have already been recovered.
• As of today, 10 million workers Can benefit from a 100 euro fuel allowance. This replaces the discount on prices at the pump that will be in effect until the end of 2022.
• Take care of yourself, especially if you drive. Météo France has put 23 departments in the north of the country on orange alert due to high winds. Cantal and Loser are under orange warning for snow and ice.
• Australian Nick Kyrgios has announced his withdrawal from the Australian OpenDue to a knee injury.
