Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “marginalizes” Putin

British intelligence reports that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has been sidelined by President Vladimir Putin after he failed to achieve a quick and decisive victory in the Ukraine war.

The British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence bulletin on Monday, citing independent Russian media reports, that military leaders are briefing Putin directly on the progress of the war, which has stalled and entered its seventh month.

The He also allegedly updated Twitter That “Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of war may routinely mock Shoigu for his ineffective and ineffective leadership.”

British intelligence noted that Shoigu, who worked for years in the construction industry before entering politics, “has long struggled to overcome his reputation as lacking objective military experience.”

Shoigu, 67, is the longest-serving minister in the Russian government, managing the Ministry of Emergency Situations from 1991 until 2012, when Putin appointed him to head the Defense Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) is said to have sidelined Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu due to the stalled Ukraine war. The two were filmed on August 15. Reuters

In this capacity, Shoigu led Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. He has long been considered a close ally and close friend of Putin, and a member of the strongman’s inner circle.

On the six-month anniversary of the war last week, which Coinciding with Ukraine’s Independence DayShoigu asserted that Russia had deliberately slowed down the pace of its military campaign to minimize civilian casualties.

Speaking at a meeting of defense ministers as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Shoigu said the so-called Kremlin military operation “is proceeding according to a specific plan” and promised to “achieve all goals”.

But the head of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Kirillo Budanov argued that the real reason for the slowdown was the “moral and physical exhaustion” of the invading soldiers from the fighting, which according to the latest Western estimates caused more than 47,000 casualties, along with thousands of expensive pieces. Military equipment.

British intelligence reported that Russian officers and soldiers may have been mocking Shoigu for his “ineffective” leadership. AP

The Kremlin reported in June that Shoigu had traveled to the war zone in Ukraine to award medals to soldiers. AP

In the first weeks of the war, Shoigu disappeared from view for several weeks, fueling speculation that he had suffered a heart attack.

In late June, the Kremlin released a video showing Shoigu is allegedly visiting Russian forces are fighting in Ukraine.

