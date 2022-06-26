June 27, 2022

Russian Enclave of Kaliningrad, a new powder cake in Europe?

Rusty Knowles June 26, 2022 2 min read

Kaliningrad, a Russian territory located between Lithuania and Poland, has become a new source of problems and tensions exacerbated by sanctions in the context of the war in Ukraine. Encryption.

With its excellent sandy beaches, the Kaliningrad region (Russia) offers postcard terrain. It has become a scene of tensions between Europe and Russia. Russian tourists are now flying by helicopter gunships, while Russia has stepped up military maneuvers. Kaliningrad is a territory planted in the middle of Europe on the border of the European Union and NATO’s two countries, Lithuania and Poland, on which it depends for its distribution. A fresh powdered cake? “Everything is up to us. Europe is not here! This is ours alone and we will not give it to anyone“, Shouts Russian tourist Irina Lazarenko.

On the streets, the number of tourists is lower than usual. Concerns are growing as borders close. At the Lithuanian border, lorries line up for 4 kilometers. Lithuania has decided not to allow any goods to go under EU sanctions. According to the Russians, 40 to 50% of the distribution of Kaliningrad will be affected. A disaster for businessman Igor Bleskov, who owns a concrete factory. However, he did not condemn the Lithuanians. “Unfortunately if our country had violated all the rules and all international law, could we have expected another response from our neighbors?“, He asks.

The only solution for freight transport is to take the sea from St. Petersburg (Russia), but it is longer and more expensive. For its part, Russia, it “Condemns illegal siege“, Threatened”Retaliatory measures“, Says journalist Luc Lacroix.

See also  Two charged with "treason" after local law enforcement check on online media stand News
